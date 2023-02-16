Less than a month after being named Citrus County’s 2022 Nonprofit of the Year, Dementia Education’s board voted to dissolve the five-year-old organization and donate what it has left of its funds toward establishing a Baker Act facility with specialized care for seniors with dementia.

The organization’s president, Ed Youngblood, said Dementia Education was having a hard time finding board members with not only the experience of having a loved one with dementia, but also understanding how to operate a nonprofit, raise funds, create services, and identify the right organizations to help financially.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.