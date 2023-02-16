Less than a month after being named Citrus County’s 2022 Nonprofit of the Year, Dementia Education’s board voted to dissolve the five-year-old organization and donate what it has left of its funds toward establishing a Baker Act facility with specialized care for seniors with dementia.
The organization’s president, Ed Youngblood, said Dementia Education was having a hard time finding board members with not only the experience of having a loved one with dementia, but also understanding how to operate a nonprofit, raise funds, create services, and identify the right organizations to help financially.
“We have had great difficulty recruiting new directors with the experience and qualifications we think we need,” Youngblood said. “Being named Nonprofit of the Year was a great honor we can never surpass, and we decided that now is our moment to set an example of commitment and support for a better Baker Act facility in Citrus County.”
Young told the Chronicle he also reached out to other organizations about getting advice to find the right board volunteers.
“How do you find that talent?” Youngblood said he asked them.
He said he quickly learned “everyone struggles with that.”
Youngblood said that wanting board members with experience dealing with someone with dementia “was a self-creating problem … in that you’re automatically limiting yourself to mostly senior people.”
Dementia Education treasurer Lee Cooper said the nonprofit is committed in 2023 to giving grants to other area nonprofits, but what’s left would go to LifeStream Behavioral Services, which provides mental health services to the county and is spearheading an effort to build a Baker Act facility here.
“We have already funded several projects for 2023, and once we have determined our fund balance and the cost of dissolution, we estimate that about $25,000 will be donated to LifeStream to support better practices at the new Baker Act facility,” Cooper said.
Youngblood said that it’s his request of LifeStream that it uses the money to create specialized elder care for clients when the facility is eventually built.
Dementia Education’s mission was to bring education and understanding for improved compassionate care for people living with dementia and support for the people who take care of them.
In addition, one of Dementia Education’s board members, Debbie Selsavage, pledged to provide LifeStream free training in the philosophy and practices of Person-Centered Compassionate Care through her company, Coping with Dementia LLC.
Youngblood said he hopes Dementia Education Inc.’s commitment will serve as an example for all mental health stakeholders to step up to support the completion of Citrus County’s long-awaited Baker Act facility.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.