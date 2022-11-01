In Citrus County, there is no shortage of senior citizens, the demographic that makes up about a third of the county’s population.
Unfortunately, the age-related disease of dementia, mostly seen in seniors, comes hand-in-hand with the age group. As a result, community service agencies, such as law enforcement and front-line health care providers, need specialized training to protect and serve seniors with special needs.
To that end, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Citrus County-based Coping With Dementia and hosting the two agencies’ fourth annual Senior Summit.
The general public is not invited. The summit is meant for law enforcement agencies to educate those who might have immediate contact with seniors with mental-health needs.
The day-long summit with several speakers will be at the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
A sheriff’s office media release about the event encourages those planning to attend to help those with memory impairment problems and to bring awareness to the public about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Some of the topics include:
- Dementia: the Disease of Our Time-Coping with Dementia.
- Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell which will be about how much of society does not discuss mental illness.
- Project Life Saver presented by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, which is about state of the art technology in assisting those who care for victims of Alzheimer’s and other related mental dysfunction disorders and victims who become lost.
- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will present Programs and academies.
- The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will present a lecture on rescuing missing and endangered people.
There will be additional speakers participating in the summit.
Citrus County’s rate of people 65 years old and older with Alzheimer’s disease is in the worst half of Florida counties, according to Florida HealthCharts, which collects Florida health data from local departments of health.
In 2020, the most recent year data was available from Florida HealthCharts, 12.5% of Citrus County’s senior population was estimated to have Alzheimer’s disease. That percent has scarcely changed since 2012 when Florida HealthCharts began tracking data.
The death rate due to Alzheimer’s in 2020 was 31.4 per 100,000 residents. While the rate has fluctuated some, it has remained relatively constant since 2001, according to HealthCharts.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.