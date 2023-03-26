Micha DeJesus A

Micha DeJesus hammers a nail into ox board on a home build at Habitat at Citrus Springs. DeJesus, a Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County family partner, completed her two-year home building journey, closing on her house Friday, March 24.

After two long, hard years, Micha DeJesus and her 15-year-old son, Nicholas, moved into their Habitat for Humanity home in Citrus Springs, Friday, March 24.

That it’s on Nicholas Shane Drive, and the first completed Habitat home on this street, is not lost on the two of them.



Micha DeJesus attempts to pick up a layer of sod as it breaks apart during a recent sod installation at her new home on Nicholas Shane Drive in the Habitat at Citrus Springs development. The Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County family partner closed on her house Friday, March 24.

