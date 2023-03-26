Micha DeJesus hammers a nail into ox board on a home build at Habitat at Citrus Springs. DeJesus, a Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County family partner, completed her two-year home building journey, closing on her house Friday, March 24.
Micha DeJesus attempts to pick up a layer of sod as it breaks apart during a recent sod installation at her new home on Nicholas Shane Drive in the Habitat at Citrus Springs development. The Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County family partner closed on her house Friday, March 24.
After two long, hard years, Micha DeJesus and her 15-year-old son, Nicholas, moved into their Habitat for Humanity home in Citrus Springs, Friday, March 24.
That it’s on Nicholas Shane Drive, and the first completed Habitat home on this street, is not lost on the two of them.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“It’s pretty cool,” DeJesus said, noting her son won’t let her forget their address.
She said when Christine Erick, HFHCC Family Services Director, told her about the naming of the street after Nick Bryant — Nicholas Shane Bryant — grandson of Nick Nicholas, the founder of Nick Nicholas Ford, and told her the backstory of the auto dealership’s partnership with Habitat and that they had sponsored her home, she was moved.
“They’re a big deal,” she said.
DeJesus said her two-year journey as a Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC) partner family was both a fantastic experience, but overwhelming at the same time.
After living in a not-so-safe place for 7 1/2 years, DeJesus said her dream has now become reality.
“Knowing that I have a safe place to raise my son, a place where we can make happy memories together and a place to foster new friendships means the world to me,” she said. “I can hardly wait to start his new adventure in our lives.”
DeJesus admitted she wasn’t the easiest partner family member to work with, but credited Erick and also Jess Ebert, HFHCC financial counselor, for not giving up on her as well as for the HFHCC staff, volunteers and other partner families for their encouragement.
“They have taught me how to become a responsible homeowner and how to be prepared financially and mentally for the challenge,” DeJesus said. “Habitat feels like a second home to me.
“I want to thank you all on this journey,” she said. “The staff, volunteers and the trades, all of us working together have made the dream of home ownership come true for me. This is proof that it sometimes takes a village and proves that working together, we can accomplish great things.”
DeJesus also gave thanks to Jane Skinner, not only a HFHCC core volunteer, but also a HFHCC homeowner who moved into her home in 2020.
“I want to thank my friend, Jane, who drove me everyday and stayed late volunteering with me at the ReStore so I could get my hours,” DeJesus said. “My mom, Kim, who pushed me and encouraged me to keep going and stay focused. My boyfriend, Scott, who has been an amazing help in the construction and sod department, the Nuyts family (who are) my new neighbors, who show up everyday to help wherever it’s needed.”