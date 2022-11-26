Medicare coverage changes

If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, you can switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan or switch to traditional Medicare (and join a separate Medicare drug plan) from Jan. 1 to March 31. As for the coming Dec. 7 deadline: if you miss the deadline and already have traditional Medicare, it will simply roll over into 2023, according to Agingcare.com.

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

The deadline for joining, switching or dropping your Medicare Health Plan is Dec. 7 and looming.

If you make changes, they will become effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.