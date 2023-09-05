Citrus County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) staff are currently staging equipment and getting resources in place to begin cleaning up in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.
Debris pickup began Tuesday, Sept. 5. Crews for cleanup in the portions of Evacuation Zone A located in unincorporated Citrus County began work Tuesday morning and will then expand services to other areas as needed.
Citrus County residents are asked to stage all debris in the right-of-way for pick up. Those living within city limits should reach out to their municipality for more information.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
As a reminder, the Citrus County Central Landfill is operating as usual with extended hours for commercial haulers.
Standard landfill fees apply for self-haul debris. Some items (such as furniture, carpet, padding, mattresses, scrap metal, etc.) are always free per the landfill’s residential fee schedule.