230728-CC-council-seat-deadline-Ken Frink

Ken Frink, whose last day as Crystal River City Manager will be Aug. 2, is the only person thus far who has expressed an interest and submitted an application to fill City Council Seat No. 3, which has been vacant since June 7 after the death of Patrick Fitzpatrick.

 FILE PHOTO

Only one candidate for a vacant seat on the Crystal River City Council has applied for the position so far and that is City Manager Ken Frink.

The deadline for anyone interested in vying for City Council Seat No. 3, vacant since June 7, when Patrick Fitzpatrick passed away, needs to submit an application no later than 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 4. Mayor Joe Meek and the other City Council members will make their decision on Aug. 14, at its scheduled regular meeting.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle