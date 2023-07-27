Only one candidate for a vacant seat on the Crystal River City Council has applied for the position so far and that is City Manager Ken Frink.
The deadline for anyone interested in vying for City Council Seat No. 3, vacant since June 7, when Patrick Fitzpatrick passed away, needs to submit an application no later than 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 4. Mayor Joe Meek and the other City Council members will make their decision on Aug. 14, at its scheduled regular meeting.
This was determined at the July 10 regular meeting following a review of the city’s charter weeks earlier, with input from Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen “Mo” Baird.
In the July 12 edition of the Chronicle, it stated: “Reading from a prepared statement, (City Attorney Robert Batsell Jr.) laid out the City Council’s first responsibility, which is to fill the vacancy by appointing a qualified candidate by majority vote. That individual will serve until at least March 24, 2024.
“Since the next regular City Council election is not scheduled to occur within 90 days after the vacancy, a special election will need to be called,” said Batsell. In the meantime, the city attorney advised the city to advertise it will be seeking applications from interested parties, which it directed City Clerk Mia Fink to place on the city’s website, as well as advertise in the newspaper.”
The article went on to explain the person selected would serve until March 24, 2024, when an election will be held in which whoever successfully wins will fill out the remainder of the term; the date of the election is the same as the Presidential Preference Primary Election, March 19.
From there, the next election for a full term of office will be held the same day as the national election to choose the President of the United States.
Only one application thus far
SO far, only Ken Frink has applied. His last day as Crystal River City Manager is Aug. 2. Frink made known his intention in a letter dated July 17, informing the council he is interested. The letter included his decision to resign as city manager and cited the positive accomplishments on city initiatives, as well as for future projects. The letter also included reasons such as being a lifelong resident in the city and/or county, as well as the fact he drew his inspiration from his late father to be actively civic-minded.
“His is the first and only application, so far,” said City Clerk Mia Fink.
That there has only been one applicant thus far does not faze Mayor Joe Meek.
“I’m not surprised he’s the only candidate,” said Meek. He added this was not the first time this had occurred. The last time a similar situation arose, only two people applied, one of them being Andy Houston, who had been a city manager for Crystal River. Meek said the two men parallel one another, which is why Meek is pleased Frink has applied. “I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a more qualified person than Ken.”
Meek also believes the fact only Frink has applied is because of his performance as city manager.
“The majority of folks feel that the city is heading in a positive direction, and he’s been the major reason why,” Meek said. The mayor, however, urged anyone not to be deterred. “Folks still have the opportunity to apply.”
Interested?
To learn how to go about submitting an application, go to the city website www.crystalriverfl.org and click on “Government” at the top of the page. On the drop down menu click on “City Council” and look on the left side of the page. At that site is a box that reads “Application for the Interim Appointment to City Council Seat No. 3.” Click on that box, which will bring up the following requirements and instructions on how to file:
1. Individuals interested in being appointed to the temporary appointment to Seat No. 3 of the Crystal River City Council shall meet the minimum eligibility requirements set forth in Fla. Stat. §99.012, and Section 3.05 of the City Charter (shall be a United States citizen, shall be a minimum of twenty-one (21) years of age, shall be a qualified elector of the City and shall have resided within the corporate limits of the City of Crystal River for a period of at least six (6) months prior to any appointment).
2. Interested candidates shall submit a letter of interest to the City Clerk no later than 12:00 p.m. on August 4, 2023. Letters of interest may include any background information the candidate may wish to convey to the City Council.
3. Letters of interest for qualified candidates shall be provided to the City Council for consideration.
4. The City Council may request each interested candidate to make a presentation to the City Council during the August 14, 2023, regular City Council meeting.
5. The City Council, by majority vote, shall appoint one individual to serve as a temporary Council member for Seat No. 3 during the August 14, 2023, regular City Council Meeting.
6. The individual appointed shall take office on August 21, 2023, and shall serve as a temporary City Council member until the electors of the City of Crystal River, Florida elect an individual to fill the unexpired term for Seat No. 3 at the March 19, 2023, Special Election.
7. Nothing shall preclude any interested candidate for appointment from seeking election at the Special Election if they are otherwise qualified and eligible to seek election and/or appointment to City Council.
