Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County.
Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
The deputy reported seeing Malysz change from the right lane to the middle lane without using his turn signal and, as a result, interfered with a motorcycle headed in the same direction.
According to reports, the deputy drove behind Malysz and turned on his emergency lights and siren in order to conduct a traffic stop.
Malysz stopped his car, according to reports, and when the deputy approached the car and asked Malysz for his driver’s license and registration, the deputy reported smelling marijuana from the car.
According to reports, the deputy asked about the odor and Malysz said that neither he, nor his passenger smoked marijuana. According to records, Malysz soon later changed his answer and said he had smoked marijuana four days before.
Based on the strong odor of marijuana, the deputy directed Malysz out of the car to search it and reported finding several containers of marijuana and cannabis wax behind the driver’s seat and in the rear passenger area, according to records.
The deputy also reported finding metal knuckles in the driver’s side door, according to reports.
After the search, Malysz told the arresting deputy that he was visiting a friend in Citrus County and that marijuana was his and that he had no intention of selling it.
Considering the deputy found hundreds of grams of marijuana in the car, the deputy reported charging Malysz with possession of the drug with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was $7,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.