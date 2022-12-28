Do you remember going back to school after Christmas break with kids wearing new clothes they received as gifts?
New clothes, new school supplies, new year.
That’s the concept behind Daystar Life Center’s inaugural “Returning from the Holidays” back-to-school event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Daystar Life Center, 6751 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy., Crystal River.
The center is giving away jackets, school supplies, shoes, toys and blankets, while supplies last.
Also, they will be serving hot dogs, and a representative from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit will be distributing scent detection kits.
Daystar Executive Director AnnMarie Briercheck said she got the idea from an "Oprah" show she had seen and remembered and thought it would be fun to try here in Citrus County.
“That was a few weeks ago, and it’s been amazing how the community has gotten behind it,” she said. “Citrus Hills Women’s Club did a (donations) drive for us and brought a truckload of jackets and coats. Walmart gave us socks and shoes; Dollar General gave us toys; the Homosassa Lions Club gave us school supplies — so many donations from people.”
Briercheck said this is open to the public. No registration necessary. Everything is free.
For more information about Daystar Life Center and the services they offer, visit the website at www.daystarcitrus.org or call 352-795-8668.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
