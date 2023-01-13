The good news is that the contractor building the St. Benedict Housing behind the Daystar Life Center property in Crystal River will begin paving the entire area beginning Monday, Jan.16.
However, that also means Daystar must suspend all its on-site operations including the thrift store, pantry and social services for approximately one month.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“We have been told that there will be extensive excavation and preparation of the ground along with the mixing of specific material that must be laid prior to the actual blacktop layer,” Annmarie Briercheck, Daystar Life Center executive director, told her volunteers in a letter Friday, Jan. 13.
“We serve 150 people a day and we can’t close down for a month and leave people without help,” Briercheck told the Chronicle Friday. “Thankfully, Catholic Charities is letting us use their outreach center in Homosassa beginning next week.”
The Catholic Charities Citrus County Outreach is located at 9020 W. Atlas Drive in Homosassa (across from Love Honda going south on Suncoast Blvd).
Daystar volunteers will be cleaning and setting things up Tuesday, with the goal of being ready for clients Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Briercheck said they hope to be there no longer than a month.
“Please know that we appreciate all the love and support our volunteers give to Daystar and our clients,” Briercheck said. “We look forward to coming together as a family during this change. Adversities are temporary; what is permanent is what we become by the way we react to them.”
For their clients, Briercheck said she knows the move, although temporary, will be difficult for many of them.
“But I knew closing was not an option,” she said.
To reach Daystar Life Center, call the regular number 352-795-8668 and the call will be forwarded to the temporary location.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.