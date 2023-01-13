The good news is that the contractor building the St. Benedict Housing behind the Daystar Life Center property in Crystal River will begin paving the entire area beginning Monday, Jan.16.

However, that also means Daystar must suspend all its on-site operations including the thrift store, pantry and social services for approximately one month.

