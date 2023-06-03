For 40 years, Daystar Life Center has faithfully served the community as a ministry of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River.
Started by the late Father James Hoge, at first it was a small food pantry and clothing ministry in a nearby house owned by the church.
Today, the nonprofit organization offers emergency help with rent payments and utilities, helps get people photo IDs and medical equipment, operates a food pantry and thrift store.
The thrift store serves the community with everything from furniture and appliances to clothing, household items, toys, tools and more.
Because Daystar Life Center’s focus is on making a positive difference in people’s lives, especially those with low incomes or who have children and are struggling or who are homeless, they’re always re-evaluating their programs and how they can be better.
“We’re opening the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – we’re the only food pantry open on a Saturday so now we can help our clients that can’t get off work during the week,” said AnnMarie Briercheck, Daystar Life Center executive director. “Our food pantry, social services and thrift store will all be open.”
Daystar relies on and actively participates in the community networks available through the following: NAMI Citrus Inc. (National Alliance on Mental Illness), Community Alliance of Citrus County, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition, United Way of Citrus County, Nature Coast Volunteer Center of Citrus County, Community Food Bank of Citrus County, Citrus Health Improvement Partnership, Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board, Thanksgiving Feeding Alliance, Citrus County Chamber of Commerce and local groups such as Rotary clubs, Elks lodges, American Legion posts, and Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg.
“We are very excited to extend our hours to help our clients in need in Citrus County,” Briercheck said.
Daystar Life Center is at 6751 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, FL 34429.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy @chronicleonline.com.