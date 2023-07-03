David Vincent has served as the police chief for the Citrus County School Board since December 2020.

Now, he’s set his sights on the top law enforcement position in the county. Vincent on Monday pre-filed to run for sheriff in 2024, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

