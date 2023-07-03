David Vincent has served as the police chief for the Citrus County School Board since December 2020.
Now, he’s set his sights on the top law enforcement position in the county. Vincent on Monday pre-filed to run for sheriff in 2024, according to the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Office.
A Republican, Vincent is well-known in the community and becomes the second challenger to take on incumbent sheriff Mike Prendergast. He served 27 years with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) before taking his current job with the school district.
A Republican, Prendergast in 2024 will be seeking a third term. in 2020, he soundly won a second term as the county’s chief law enforcement officer, making easy work of his opponent Lee Alexander by getting 74 percent of the vote.
Vincent could not be reached Monday.
On his candidacy Facebook page, he says he is running for sheriff “so that I can continue to serve our communities with the integrity and dedication needed to restore the collaborative community efforts while making Citrus County the safest community in Florida.”
Standing in front of the Sheriff’s Office in Inverness, Vincent said:
“Thirty years ago I started my journey right here on the second floor of this building when I took an oath to serve, protect and defend our community as a deputy sheriff for Citrus County. Since that time I have served selflessly in many roles during my law enforcement career.”
Vincent has more than 27 years’ experience in law enforcement.
Vincent began his career at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in 1993 after graduating from the police academy at Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC).
He began working in the communications center for the CCSO before becoming a patrol deputy. In 1996, Vincent was promoted to detective in the narcotics unit, where he did undercover narcotics work for seven years.
During his career, Vincent has served as captain of the special operations division, school resource officer and SRO supervisor, special investigations, and lieutenant/captain over education and professional standards – including the public safety training division and academy at Withlacoochee Technical College
Also vying for the sheriff’s post is Republican Calvin Adams, who pre-qualified in April.
Adams, a retired colonel and director of law enforcement with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, retired in 2015, after more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.