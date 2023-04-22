Grady Kurpasi never wanted anyone to worry about him, especially his family.
Just a few months after he retired from a 20-year career in the Marines, Grady called his dad in Florida from his home in Wilmington, North Carolina.
It was March 6, 2022.
Grady told his dad, “I’m going on a vacation; I won’t be back for three months.”
“I asked him where he was going,” said his dad, also named Grady Kurpasi. “Is your wife going too, and your daughter?"
He said no, he was going by himself.
He told his dad, “I want to see places I’ve never been before.”
Kurpasi said he thought it was odd, and about two weeks later he contacted some of his son’s friends who told him Grady left for Poland on March 7, that he would be volunteering with Ukrainian forces fighting against the Russian invasion.
“He was supposed to go to the staging area in Krakow, Germany,” Kurpasi said. “His initial job was to train Ukrainians to fight. He wasn’t supposed to go into Ukraine itself,” he said.
However, because of the need for combat-experienced leaders, Grady volunteered for battle.
Dates and details vary in the various news reports of what happened next, but to Kurpasi’s knowledge, sometime between April 23 and April 26, 2022, the unit Grady was with in Ukraine was hit by missile bombardment, and shortly after that Grady Kurpasi, 50, was declared MIA.
His death was confirmed on April 5, 2023, and his remains have yet to be returned to his family.
Kurpasi said because Grady was not serving in an official U.S. capacity, the U.S. State Department could not bring his son’s remains home.
A GoFundMe page started by Grady’s friend William Lee as of April 21 has raised more than $62,000 to bring Grady’s remains home and to benefit his wife, Heeson Kim, and 14-year-old daughter, Katie.
•••
Grady Kurpasi Sr. and his late wife Rosemary had been told they couldn’t have children.
So, they went to a Catholic agency in New York called Angel Guardian Home, run by the Sisters of Mercy.
“We waited a year and a half for a child, but none were available,” Kurpasi said. “One day at work, I got a phone call, ‘Would you be interested in adopting a child from overseas?’
“I said of course. Then they told me they had a Korean boy and asked if I had any objections. I said of course not — send me pictures,” he said.
“I didn’t tell my wife that I had said yes, so I called her and said, ‘Would it be all right if we got a Korean child?’ Thankfully she said yes. I told her, ‘That’s good, because I already said yes.’
“It took a year to get him. We went to Kennedy Airport and he arrived on a special flight from Korea with about 20 other Korean children, and each child had two stewardesses.”
Kurpasi calls that day his “birthday present" because Grady arrived the day before his birthday, Aug. 1, 1973.
A few years later, Rosemary gave birth to a daughter.
•••
Grady grew up in Island Park, New York, the south shore area of Long Island.
“He was an achiever from the time he was 4; he was gifted and talented, and by the time he graduated high school he had two-and-a-half years of college credits,” Kurpasi said.
He went to Hofstra University on a full scholarship, graduate school at Stony Brook University and then worked as a computer analyst in New York City.
On Sept. 11, 2001, his then-future wife, Heeson, worked a short distance from the World Trade Center, and when Grady heard the news of the planes hitting the towers, he walked from where he was working in Queens into Manhattan to find Heeson.
It took him several hours before he found her, covered in soot, and by the time they got home, they were both covered.
“Not long after that, he called me here in Florida,” Kurpasi said. “He said, ‘Dad, I joined up.’
“I said, ‘Oh, another health club?’ He was into marathons and triathlons and health clubs.
“He said, ‘No. I joined the Marines. I want to pay something back to the country.’
“I was taken aback at first,” Kurpasi said. “I was thinking about his career he was giving up — he was so successful in it. But then it hit me, and I had to tell him how proud I was that he made that decision.”
According to the Marine Corps Times, after Grady enlisted in the Marines in November 2001, he became an infantry assaultman and ultimately became a scout sniper.
He deployed three times to Iraq.
Grady attended UCLA through a selective enlisted-to-officer commissioning program and then became an infantry officer.
He made the rank of captain in 2015 and retired as a captain in 2021.
Grady’s awards included the Good Conduct Medal three times, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal three times, the Purple Heart Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.
He was also awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Scholarship and Leadership twice.
“He’s got a chest full of medals,” his dad said proudly.
•••
Over this past year, the senior Grady Kurpasi has been bombarded with media requests, from CNN, CBS, NBC, ABC and other television and radio news outlets to the New York Times, Washington Post, Daily Mail, the Guardian and other newspapers from around the world.
“They’ve all been quite nice about it,” Kurpasi said. “A previous commanding officer of Grady’s was notified by a fellow Marine about the situation, and this officer has arranged for Grady to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, with honors.
“But first we have to get his remains home, and that will probably take months. Right now his remains are in Odesa in Ukraine.
“His body was identified by DNA … but I still want to have an autopsy done to double check the DNA to make sure it’s him.”
•••
A grieving father, Kurpasi has written a eulogy for his son, which he read through his tears to a Chronicle reporter and photographer:
“My son has been called to his last deployment and now is with his Commander in Chief as he goes to heaven," he read. "(He) is with Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, and shall serve Almighty God for eternity, for he is a warrior of God.
“My son," he said, "is my hero.”
The GoFundMe account is at: www.gofundme.com/f/captain-grady-kurpasi-usmc-retired.