Grady Kurpasi 1

Grady Kurpasi is overwhelmed with emotion as he reads a eulogy he has written for his son. In part, it reads, "He shall serve Almighty God for eternity, for he is a warrior of God." Kurpasi's son was recently killed on a voluntary mission to Ukraine.

Grady Kurpasi never wanted anyone to worry about him, especially his family.

Just a few months after he retired from a 20-year career in the Marines, Grady called his dad in Florida from his home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Grady Kurpasi 2

Grady Kurpasi is still waiting for answers about his son's death in Ukraine.
Grady Kurpasi 3

Grady Kurpasi, father of Grady H. Kurpasi who was killed in Ukraine earlier this year, carries photos of his family that include his son during wartime maneuvers, baby photos as well as a eulogy he wrote for his son.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.