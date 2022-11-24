Christmas Star Tree Farm

Christmas Stare Tree Farm owners Daniel and Diana Kreisle walk along a row of Choctawhatchee sand pine trees that grow at their Homosassa farm. The couple has thousands of trees on their property and several hundred available this Christmas season for purchase. The farm is a you-cut operation.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Four years ago, Daniel and Diana Kreisle recalled their days growing up in southern Indiana and going out and cutting down their own Christmas tree.

It was something everyone did. It was a tradition.

Christmas Star Tree Farm

Daniel and Diana Kreisle, owners of Christmas Star Tree Farm in Homosassa, have hundreds of Choctawhatchee sand pine trees at the ready this holiday season. Those buying a tree cut down their own select tree to take home.
The Christmas Star Tree Farm is located at 5473 W. Holiday St. in Homosassa.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.