Four years ago, Daniel and Diana Kreisle recalled their days growing up in southern Indiana and going out and cutting down their own Christmas tree.
It was something everyone did. It was a tradition.
They’ve been in Homosassa for nearly 40 years and have owned Easy Living Furniture for 38 years.
But as they considered their sprawling property and the seven acres where cattle once roamed, they thought planting some Christmas trees might be fun.
“We wanted our grandkids to have the same experience we had,” Daniel said.
So in January 2019, they did their first planting.
Four years later, 3,500 trees in varying sizes, from table-top height to 12-foot or taller, lush green native Florida Choctawhatchee sand pines are lined up in rows 10-feet apart at what is now Christmas Star Tree Farm “You Cut” Christmas Trees.
About 400 are ready to be cut down and become part of other families’ holiday memories.
“Last year, we did a soft opening and didn’t do any advertising except on Facebook and by word of mouth, and families came and we had little kids running all over the place. It was a lot of fun,” Diana said.
The trees come from state-owned Andrews Nursery in Chiefland as about 12-inch seedlings.
Another 1,000 will be planted this January.
Daniel said that once they’re planted, he doesn’t fertilize or spray them, just trims them four times a year, “training” them to grow up to be Christmas trees.
They’re spaced 10 feet apart in any direction so a mower can get through easily and so families have room enough to pick out the best one for their home.
“When they come in, they check in and we hand them a handsaw and they take off,” Diana said. “They have full run of the whole property; they can take pictures — it’s fun for the whole family.”
If help is needed cutting down a tree, assistants are on hand to help.
Trees are priced by size, starting at $40.
“It’s been a lot of fun for us,” Daniel said. “We’ve had Easter egg hunts here and professional photographers have come out here with (clients) taking pictures.
“We’re going to have one of the big trees decorated so people can use it as a backdrop for photos. This has been a real pleasure and very gratifying for us."
“It’s all about family,” Diana said, “and giving this opportunity to other families to come out and run on seven acres — families making memories.”
Christmas Star Tree Farm “You Cut” Christmas Trees is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for two weekends this year: Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27 and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4.
The tree farm is at 5473 W. Holiday St., Homosassa, FL, 34446. From County Road 491, take Grover Cleveland Boulevaerd, turn left at Sourth Spring Song Terrace and left on West Holiday Street. Look for the Christmas Star Tree Farm “You Cut” Christmas Trees sign.