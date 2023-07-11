It may come down to who will enjoy the musical version of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" more: the audiences or the cast and crew.
According to director Danielle Flury, rehearsals for the show have been a laughfest from the beginning. "It's been so hard because it's so over the top," said Flury. Cast members constantly broke character as they recited their lines. She added that it wasn't hard to understand why. Even though everyone in the cast is familiar with the movie, it was still funny when the lines were delivered. That's the comedy genius of Mel Brooks, she said.
"It's better now than it was at the beginning," said Richard Flury, Danielle's father. He is not only a member of the cast but also designed and built the set and the special effects. As opening night approaches (Friday, July 14) at the Art Center of Citrus County, the giggles and laughs are under control.
However, there have been challenging moments during rehearsals besides trying not to break into laughter, with the key challenge being singing the songs. There are so many songs, and in one instance, one song leads right into the next without a break in dialogue, all while a scene change takes place.
"One song has 11 key changes in it," said Flury, who is also the musical director and will be playing the keyboard during the show's run. "The saying goes that Kander and Ebb, who wrote shows such as 'Cabaret,' never met a key change they didn't like. I think Mel Brooks took that a step further."
One initial challenge was finding the shoes that Frankenstein's monster wears. The prices for those they found while searching were astronomical, but then they got lucky. "We found someone who made those shoes with the platform," she said. That person had made them for another production of "Young Frankenstein" and was loaning them to the Art Center's production. Since the shoes weren't available until now, this week's rehearsal will be the first time the actor portraying the monster will be wearing the platform shoes.
Staying as close to the budget as possible was another challenge. With the show's large cast — one of the largest the Art Center has had recently — every effort was made to save money wherever possible, especially with costumes.
While most of the costumes have been pulled from the theater's wardrobe collection, a lot of work went into tailoring them to fit the time period. Several costumes were altered and modified by Danielle and Richard Flury, as well as her mother, who is married to Richard. They were able to stretch the costume budget even further.
"Some of the cast members bought their own costumes," Danielle said. Of course, they first had to get her approval to ensure they fit in with the other outfits.
For Richard, the set itself presented challenges, including extending some scenes to be performed on the wings of the stage and ensuring sightlines reveal nothing backstage. However, these challenges may have paled in comparison to the main set itself.
"How to make a laboratory," Richard said about his main challenge. Without giving anything away, it can be stated that he has made a laboratory that would make Victor Frankenstein — Frederick Frankenstein's grandfather — proud (and by the way, the last name is pronounced "Fronk-en-Steen").