It may come down to who will enjoy the musical version of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" more: the audiences or the cast and crew.

According to director Danielle Flury, rehearsals for the show have been a laughfest from the beginning. "It's been so hard because it's so over the top," said Flury. Cast members constantly broke character as they recited their lines. She added that it wasn't hard to understand why. Even though everyone in the cast is familiar with the movie, it was still funny when the lines were delivered. That's the comedy genius of Mel Brooks, she said.

