Who hasn’t played miniature golf?
The Crystal River City Council took another swing this week in giving city residents and visitors the opportunity to play the popular sport, voting unanimously to allow the courses in general commercial areas.
An applicant wanting to build a course on North Citrus Avenue is requesting the amendment as a supplemental use in the city’s zoning.
The council voted Monday to approve the changes that would allow the miniature golf course where there is now a vacant, former daycare center. Monday’s public hearing on the issue was the proposal’s first reading. A second and final reading will be held during the council’s Jan. 23 meeting at City Hall.
“I’m excited about it,” said Mayor Joe Meek, adding that it was good to see the empty, former daycare building being put to use again.
Miniature golf courses are already allowed within the city’s high intensity commercial zoning district as well as public institutional zoning district.
“The use provides significant benefits to both city residents as well as tourists, as it promotes walking, social interaction, and relationship building in a relaxed and informal environment, regardless of one’s age or level of fitness,” wrote city staff in the City Council’s agenda. "This type of activity is beneficial to one’s mental and physical health, as well as providing team building opportunities.
“Miniature golf courses are often found in waterfront cities that thrive on tourism. This is the case in Crystal River. Given the closing of the city’s mall and movie theater, it is likely that such a facility would be quite popular.”
In a recent AYTM survey, miniature golf might be, in some ways, more popular than traditional golf.
Of those people surveyed, 17% said they enjoyed playing golf and 19% said they enjoyed watching it on television.
But of those surveyed, 60% said they’ve never golfed and 11% said they play only once or twice a year.
When it comes to miniature golf, also called putt-putt golf, 44% of those surveyed said they enjoyed playing.
The city would dictate under its zoning the minimum number of parking spaces, lighting, and hours of operation.
Crystal River’s City Hall is at 123 N.W. Highway 19, Crystal River. The public meetings begin at 5:30 p.m.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
