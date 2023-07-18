230718-CC-CRFD Q and A-Chief Calvin Adams

Crystal River Fire Rescue Chief Calvin Adams Jr.

With the recent retirement of Jack Dumas as Crystal River Fire Department’s chief, the position is now helmed by Calvin Adams Jr., who took time to answer a few questions.

What is the history of the Crystal River Fire Department (CRFD)?

230718-cc-Crystal River old city hall

The Old Crystal River City Hall, built in 1939 by the Work Project Administration (WPA), was also where the town’s fire engine was located. This historic building located at 532 N. Citrus Ave., is now the Coastal Heritage Museum, operated by the Citrus County Historical Society. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
230718-CC-CRFD fire station

The current fire station.

