With the recent retirement of Jack Dumas as Crystal River Fire Department’s chief, the position is now helmed by Calvin Adams Jr., who took time to answer a few questions.
What is the history of the Crystal River Fire Department (CRFD)?
The first official records were from 1915, but CRFD became an official volunteer entity in 1923 when the city of Crystal River became recognized as a city.
Throughout these years, CRFD has remained a full volunteer station until this year when we acquired one full-time firefighter and one full-time department coordinator.
What is the current size and makeup of CRFD?
We currently have 22 members, of which 14 are full combat firefighters. We have three members going through Firefighter One training. There are five support personnel; the support personnel are not approved to fight fire or operate in dangerous areas.
Is CRFD fully staffed?
We have a full staff, but we are always seeking individuals who are willing, able, and ready to donate their time and talents and step up to the challenge of being a combat firefighter. A majority of our members have other fulltime employment; therefore they are unable to make all calls.
What is the pay for the two full-time members, as well as stipends for volunteers?
Our salary for the two full-time positions and the stipend for volunteers is competitive with the surrounding area.
What percentage of calls consist of: Medical? Fire? Vehicular incidents?
The following call volume the past five years total 2,967 calls from January 2018 through June 2023. The breakdown is as follows:
Medical calls accounted for 32 percent
Fires accounted for 15 percent
Vehicle incidents accounted for 20 percent
All other types of incidents accounted for 33 percent
Does CRFD get involved with search/rescue/recovery efforts?
As far as search/rescue/recovery efforts are concerned, we are always able and willing to assist as needed.
What about health issues? For example, a recent report concerns itself with the material made for firefighting uniforms and a rise in certain cancers that may be related to the uniforms. Has this become an issue with CRFD?
As far as health issues are concerned, we have regularly scheduled medical physicals for preventive screening. Of course, it is always a concern, and all our members attend continual training and participate in classes about health awareness. We require mandatory use of the proper issued PPE for the incident assigned.
On another health-related matter, what is the emotional and mental toll of CRFD firefighters, both past and current from having responded to calls?
Emotional and mental issues are a great concern for all of us. The leadership, and all other members, step up to help each other when it comes to the stress of the job.
Everyone here is aware that if they need support to get through a horrendous event, that there are resources available. Not only through our own chaplain, but the city also has outside contracts and resources available for employee assistance.
How many fire stations are there in Crystal River?
There is only one Fire Station within the city of Crystal River.