In 1923, the new city of Crystal River was three square miles.
The city’s first public water system was the water tower and pumping station, now both city historical landmarks.
The pump house was once the city jail.
At that time, Crystal River had a town marshal and crime was low. The jail was used for minor offenders or to hold more serious offenders until they could be taken to the county jail in Inverness.
Downtown Crystal River bustled, especially on Saturdays, with its gas stations, drug stores, grocery stores and meat markets, a bakery and a restaurant, barber shops, doctors’ offices, a furniture store and hardware stores.
Charlie A. Miller was postmaster in 1923 and J.E. Stevens was the mayor.
The only road between Crystal River and Yankeetown was rocky and dusty.
What a difference 100 years makes — Kings Bay River Walk, the Town Square, the Splash Pad, First Fridays, the Historic Pump House and Water Tower renovation and restoration, the revival of Citrus Avenue into a destination place with its shops and restaurants.
This year, 2023, the city of Crystal River celebrates its centennial year with a full schedule of events honoring the city's past, celebrating its present and looking forward to its future.
Everything culminates with a huge 100th birthday party on July 3.
Because you only turn 100 once.
“Crystal River is excited to celebrate our 100-year mark,” said Joe Meek, Crystal River’s mayor who also grew up in Crystal River. “This is an opportunity for our community to come together, and recognize and celebrate what a unique and special community we live in.
“We are blessed by those who have worked over the last century to make Crystal River an awesome place. Today, we continued to be recognized as one of the best cities and communities in the country. Crystal River is an amazing city, and we look forward to marking our centennial anniversary.”
The city schedule of events for the entire community to participate in includes:
• Saturday, April 15: Music Under the Stars from 7-10 p.m. at Kings Bay Park
• Saturday, April 22: Historic Cemetery Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon at Crystal River Cemetery N. 3rd St. at NE 4th Ave, Crystal River (See fact box for details.)
• Sunday, April 23: Happy Hour Storytime with the Dumas family from 4-6 p.m. at St. Johns Martini Bar, 568 N Citrus Ave, Crystal River.
• Friday, May 5: First Friday from 5-9 p.m. at Town Square at N Citrus Avenue and U.S. 19, Crystal River.
• Sunday, May 21: Happy Hour Storytime with Dr. Buddy Powell from 4-6 p.m. at St. Johns Martini Bar, 568 N Citrus Ave, Crystal River.
• Friday, June 2: First Friday from 5-9 p.m. at Town Square at N Citrus Avenue and U.S. 19, Crystal River.
• Wednesday, June 21: Summer Solstice Drum Circle at 6 p.m. at Town Square at North Citrus Avenue and U.S. 19, Crystal River.
• Monday, July 3: Centennial Celebration from 5-9 p.m. at Town Square and also Kings Bay Park.
The festivities will include a ceremonial proclamation meeting at the Old City Hall on Citrus Avenue, a golf cart and bike parade, live music, food vendors, games and fireworks over the bay.
There will also be a historical manatee scavenger hunt and a historical coloring book designed with Crystal River Primary School students.
The July 3 event will replace the city's traditional 4th of July celebration this year.
For more information, visit the city’s website at crystalriverfl.org.