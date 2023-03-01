Scooter’s Coffee and Marco’s Pizza are eyeing Crystal River for new locations and are close to being fully permitted, according to City Manager Ken Frink.
Plus, plans for a new upscale seafood restaurant off King’s Bay are moving along.
Scooter’s is a Midwest chain that is expanding into Florida and is planning a location on the north side of State Road 44, adjacent to the Suncoast Credit Union.
This would be a drive-through only, which ties in with the chain’s mission to help customers “scoot in and scoot out” quickly.
This would be the first Marco's location in Citrus County. It would be located at the corner of U.S. 19 and Third Street in downtown Crystal River, next to Subway.
Toledo-based Marco’s has 200 locations.
The owner of a new upscale seafood restaurant, to be built on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River, has filed for a site permit.
The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, an outdoor seating area and a deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King’s Bay and connected to the Riverwalk project.
“The building plans have been preliminarily reviewed and will be finalized after the site plan is approved and the owner hires a contractor,” City Manager Ken Frink said. “They are getting close to being fully permitted.”
The restaurant will be a showplace, Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said.
“Crystal River continues to see a substantial amount of private investment coming into the city,” Meek said. “We are grateful for them and excited about their plans.”
“We look forward to working with folks investing in our city, while ensuring we maintain our excellent quality of life and the unique characteristics that make our cavity so special,” he added.
