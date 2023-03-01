Vacant land

A new upscale seafood restaurant is coming to the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River. The 350-seat stilt restaurant will overlook King’s Bay.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Scooter’s Coffee and Marco’s Pizza are eyeing Crystal River for new locations and are close to being fully permitted, according to City Manager Ken Frink.

Plus, plans for a new upscale seafood restaurant off King’s Bay are moving along.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

