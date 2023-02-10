A proposal for a 14-acre RV park between West Fort Island Trail and Planation Golf Course will come before the Crystal River City Council Monday for a needed zoning map change.
This will be the second of two meetings on the issue. The first during a January council meeting simply included a reading of the proposed zoning change, but no discussion.
During Monday’s hearing at city hall local attorney Clark Stillwell will ask for the zoning change on behalf of his client Eastrob LLC.
Stillwell will ask the council to amend the zoning map from waterfront commercial to planned unit development and by creating a master Plan of Development called Eastrob, LLC RV Resort. The city’s Comprehensive Plan’s future land use map already designates the area waterfront commercial.
The proposal is for 81 lots and a central grassy area for a dog park, passive recreation and drainage, according to proposed designs. The RV park would also include a pool, covered pool lounge area, laundry, bathhouse, and offices.
The proposal will likely have tough going with the council after the city’s planning and zoning committee voted in January 4-3 against the plan. The area is also flood prone and council members and staff have expressed concern that additional development could make it worse.
More flooding is also what’s concerning city residents about the project.
According to the city staff’s report the property lies in an FEMA flood hazard zone and would have a required flood elevation of 12 feet above the mean sea level (MSL).
According to FEMA maps, the city staff report says, the elevation contours for the property vary from only one to feet above the mean sea level. The majority of the site, which is the center, is two to three feet in elevation.
“Significant fill and/or flood proofing of permanent structures will be required to meet the flood elevation requirement,” city staff wrote the council.
City staff wrote they also have reservations.
“Staff is unable to support the requested application for RV Park PUD due to concerns expressed herein…,” city staff wrote as part of the council agenda.
“The applicant has addressed concerns expressed by staff, although additional professional reports may be necessary to fully address such aspects as stormwater drainage in respect to aquifer protection, and evacuation concerns,” the staff wrote.
But Stillwell wrote to the city that the application and the Planned Unit Development Master Site Plan is consistent with city RV park code standards. Stillwell said he will be asking for only two small variations from the code standards.
Stillwell wrote that his client believes the RV park would fit well with the local boat ramps, restaurants and is near the Gulf of Mexico and Crystal River.
Crystal River City Hall is at 123 N.W. U.S. 19, Crystal River. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.