Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

A proposal for a 14-acre RV park between West Fort Island Trail and Planation Golf Course will come before the Crystal River City Council Monday for a needed zoning map change.

This will be the second of two meetings on the issue. The first during a January council meeting simply included a reading of the proposed zoning change, but no discussion.

