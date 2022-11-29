Though there might not be joining hands and singing ‘dah-who doris, welcome Christmas, Christmas Day,’ the Crystal River Christmas Tree Lighting Festival promises to be a night of cheer and celebration as the town tree is lit with vendors galore and even a visit from the jolly, red-suited man himself, Santa.
The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Crystal River Town Square downtown Friday, Dec. 2, with the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Citrus Avenue will be closed that day from 2 to 11 p.m. for the festival, though all shops and restaurants will still be open.
Around 40 different food and shopping vendors will be there, plus candy cane stilt walkers, children’s activities, and horse and carriage rides down Citrus Avenue amongst the picturesque twinkling lights and falling (artificial) snow.
Santa Claus will even be making an appearance for all the children to whisper in his ear what they want for Christmas this year and take photos with him. He will be located at the Pumphouse under the water tower.
There will also be live entertainment from the Kyle Ingram Trio and Shawn Scheller and the Contenders singing all your favorite classic and modern holiday songs.
For information about the event, go to crystalriverfl.org or call the city of Crystal River at 352-795-4216.
