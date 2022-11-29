Christmas tree lighting
Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Though there might not be joining hands and singing ‘dah-who doris, welcome Christmas, Christmas Day,’ the Crystal River Christmas Tree Lighting Festival promises to be a night of cheer and celebration as the town tree is lit with vendors galore and even a visit from the jolly, red-suited man himself, Santa.

The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Crystal River Town Square downtown Friday, Dec. 2, with the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Citrus Avenue will be closed that day from 2 to 11 p.m. for the festival, though all shops and restaurants will still be open.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.