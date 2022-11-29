Though there might not be joining hands and singing "dah who doris, welcome Christmas, Christmas Day," the Crystal River Christmas Tree Lighting Festival promises to be a night of cheer and celebration as the town tree is lit with vendors galore and even a visit from the jolly, red-suited man himself, Santa.
The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Crystal River Town Square downtown Friday, Dec. 2, with the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Citrus Avenue will be closed that day from 2 to 11 p.m. for the festival, though all shops and restaurants will still be open.
Around 40 different food and shopping vendors will be there, plus candy cane stilt walkers, children’s activities, and horse-and-carriage rides down Citrus Avenue amongst the picturesque twinkling lights and falling (artificial) snow.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Santa Claus will even be making an appearance for all the children to whisper in his ear what they want for Christmas this year and take photos with him. He will be located at the Pumphouse under the water tower.
There will also be live entertainment from the Kyle Ingram Trio and Shawn Scheller and the Contenders singing all your favorite classic and modern holiday songs.
For more information about the event, go to crystalriverfl.org or call the City of Crystal River at 352-795-4216.
Additionally, the annual Crystal River Christmas Parade has a new route this year that should make it safer for spectators and provide more viewing area for everyone.
Both sides of U.S. Highway 19 will be closed this year beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., or until they can get the road cleared. This means people will be able to view the parade from both sides of the road and the median, said Ken Frink, Crystal River City Manager.
Though camping out during the day to secure a viewing spot is not encouraged, Frink said those who do should only camp on the southbound side until the road closes at 5 p.m.
The Chamber will also have people out along the road to help spectators find good viewing spots.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and will run south along U.S. 19 from NW 3rd Street to Paradise Point. All traffic north and southbound on U.S. 19 will be detoured through Martin Luther King Boulevard beginning at 5 p.m.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.