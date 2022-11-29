Christmas tree lighting
Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Though there might not be joining hands and singing "dah who doris, welcome Christmas, Christmas Day," the Crystal River Christmas Tree Lighting Festival promises to be a night of cheer and celebration as the town tree is lit with vendors galore and even a visit from the jolly, red-suited man himself, Santa.

The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Crystal River Town Square downtown Friday, Dec. 2, with the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Citrus Avenue will be closed that day from 2 to 11 p.m. for the festival, though all shops and restaurants will still be open.

Crystal River Christmas Parade Road closure Map - 1

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.