Two Crystal River playgrounds are on the city’s fast track for repairs or replacements.
The Creative Playground on Northwest Avenue by City Hall and the playground at Jim LeGrone Memorial Park on Eighth Avenue, on the other side of U.S. 19 from Three Sisters Springs, are the playgrounds at issue.
Built in 1995, the Creative Playground “is deemed to be dangerous” and is closed, said Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek.
As for the playground at LeGrone, that facility is also closed following an injury when a weld on playground equipment failed.
The city has money in its budget to replace the Creative Playground and that was planned for the next three years, but Meek said that’s being brought forward and much of the work would done this year.
The playground was built nearly 30 years ago mostly by community volunteers and much of the building materials were donated.
“It was such a community effort at the time,” Meek said.
The plan is to again involve the community and get neighborhood involvement about what kind of playground would be best suited for the half-acre location.
Some improvements could include connecting the playground to the adjacent Little Springs Park, which could include closing one of the roads near the two sites, Meek said.
The city has about $500,000 set aside for the new playground, but Meek said that it’s unsure what the cost of the playground will be until some designs are agreed upon and any decisions are made about Little Springs Park.
“It has a lot of meaning to a lot of folks,” Meeks said.
City Manager Ken Frink said that the city doesn’t want to rush the project and that it’s important to get the community involved.
He also warned playgrounds don’t come cheap, citing that the rubber ground material popular at playgrounds today costs about $30 per square foot.
As for the playground at LeGrone, Meeks said, only a portion of that playground will be replaced and the cost will likely be less than $100,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.