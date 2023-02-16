Creative playground closed

Citing safety concerns, the City of Crystal River has closed the Creative Community Playground located near City Hall.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Two Crystal River playgrounds are on the city’s fast track for repairs or replacements.

The Creative Playground on Northwest Avenue by City Hall and the playground at Jim LeGrone Memorial Park on Eighth Avenue, on the other side of U.S. 19 from Three Sisters Springs, are the playgrounds at issue.

