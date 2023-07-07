City of Crystal River logo

The Crystal River City Council is set to discuss the adoption of Resolution No. 23-R-21, also known as the Truth-In-Millage (TRIM) rate, during its upcoming meeting on July 10. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Under state law, the council is required to adopt the TRIM rate and make it publicly available.

