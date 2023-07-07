The Crystal River City Council is set to discuss the adoption of Resolution No. 23-R-21, also known as the Truth-In-Millage (TRIM) rate, during its upcoming meeting on July 10. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Under state law, the council is required to adopt the TRIM rate and make it publicly available.
Prior to finalizing the budget, two public hearings must be held, according to state regulations. These hearings should not conflict with other public hearings organized by the county or the school board. It is recommended that the first hearing be held on Sept. 6, with the second and final hearing set for Sept. 23 during a special council meeting. The latter meeting will commence at 5:01 p.m., preceding the regular City Council meeting time.
The proposed millage rate for the upcoming fiscal year, 2023-24, is 6.59 mills. This rate was determined during a budget workshop held on April 20 and will be further discussed at a second workshop on July 27.
The projected ad valorem revenues for the budget are estimated to be $4,154,652, with no change in the 6.59 mills from the previous fiscal year, 2022-23.
Municipal election
Following the passing of Councilman Patrick Fitzpatrick, the Crystal River City Council has been in consultation with Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen "Mo" Baird. Baird's office will facilitate a special election to fill the vacant seat left by Fitzpatrick.
As part of the election process, a qualifying period has been designated, starting from noon on Monday, Nov. 11 and concluding at noon on Friday, Nov. 17. The special election itself will take place on March 19, 2024, coinciding with the Presidential Preference Primary.
The council may appoint a council person to fill the slot before the qualifying period.