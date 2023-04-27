A smoking ban, limiting public access to some Crystal River’s recreational attractions, and opening up a city park to dogs will all likely make up some of the new rules the city’s staff are asking elected officials to approve.
Crystal River parks supervisor Mike Corcoran will come back to the city council during its regularly scheduled meeting May 8th with proposed changes to the city’s parks codes.
City Manager Ken Frink and parks supervisor Corcoran listed off some of the new codes the staff wanted and received mostly support from the council for the changes.
“Instead of coming back directly with an ordinance, we have a few items we’d like to get any feedback from the council before we move forward, because some of these are substantial in nature and it will be nice to know ahead of time before we completely draft that ordinance,” Frink said.
Frink and Corcoran told the council that proposed changes will include adding some of the city’s recreational attractions, such as splash pad and crosstown trail, into the city’s parks codes.
Corcoran said that will allow the city to create visiting hours for those attractions, that still fall outside the parks’ operations.
Frink told the council that it’s not the general public that’s creating an issue, but rather people are allowed to go and linger at those attractions 24 hours a day, every day if they want to, and currently there’s “nothing you can do about it.”
Mayor Joe Meek said he was hesitant to restrict public use, especially on trails, but Frink said the city could create more expanded hours for some recreational areas, different than the rest of the parks’ hours.
Corcoran also said he will propose a ban on smoking on park property, “mainly because of the amount of trash that it does cause. We spend a tremendous amount of time …picking up cigarette butts, trash from cigarette boxes, all types of things.”
State law now allows individual municipalities to decide whether to allow smoking in public places.
Corcoran also told the council he will propose making Kings Bay Park into a dog friendly park, that allows pet owners to bring their dogs on a leash. He said the River Walk already surrounds the park and the river walk allows dogs on a leash. The council supported the proposal.
Corcoran will also propose a ban in all its parks of jumping into the water from park docks and piers.
He will also ask permission to cite or even tow vehicles left overnight at park parking lots, he said.
The council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting 5:30 p.m. May 8, at City Hall, 123 Northwest Highway 19, Crystal River.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.