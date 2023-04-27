Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

A smoking ban, limiting public access to some Crystal River’s recreational attractions, and opening up a city park to dogs will all likely make up some of the new rules the city’s staff are asking elected officials to approve.

Crystal River parks supervisor Mike Corcoran will come back to the city council during its regularly scheduled meeting May 8th with proposed changes to the city’s parks codes.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.