The Crystal River City Council will be considering two resolutions at the Aug. 28 regular meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m., at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19.
The first that will come before the council will be Resolution No. 23-R-28 Indian Waters, Phase 1 Sewer Expansion Project Annual Rate Resolution. The council will determine whether to approve an updated project assessment roll for Fiscal Year 2023-24. If approved, it will allow continued collections of assessments to fund the project.
Beginning Oct. 1, all the properties that are part of the projected work will be levied at a maximum annual rate of $832 per lot, for a period up to 10 years, which commenced November 2021.
City Manager Douglas Baber will be introducing Resolution No. 23-R-29. This resolution calls for adjusting solid waste rates to include a 4 percent Consumer Price Index (CPI), along with an adjustment due to the city’s reallocation of costs for FY 2023-24.
The city’s sanitation fund is operated as an enterprise fund. In most years, the funds have been a “wash,” meaning that revenues and expenditures have been equal. In Crystal River, collection of solid waste has been contracted to Waste Management, and the contract runs until September 2028; it includes weekly recycling service.
Waste Management has submitted a request for the 4 percent CPI in accordance to contract provisions. If approved, the measure will take effect Oct. 1. In addition to the CPI, the tipping fee for city trucks, contract haulers and roll-offs will be increased from $35.88 per ton to $40 per ton, also effective Oct. 1. (The current rate per customer is $23.90, and will increase to $26.47 for FY 2023-24.)
In other matters:
The City Council will issue a proclamation declaring “National Preparedness Month.” Established in 2004 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), this is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies.
The council is scheduled to approve revisions to council member committee assignments, of which there are 11. These are (along with the council member assigned)
• Citrus County Board of Commissioners (Joe Meek).
• Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation (Robert Holmes/alternate).
• Citrus County Library Governing Board (Ken Brown).
• Crystal River Main Street (Cindi Frink).
• Florida League of Cities (Cindi Frink/alternate).
• Keep Citrus County Beautiful (Robert Holmes).
• Metropolitan Planning Organization (Joe Meek/alternate 1/alternate 2).
• Springs Coast Steering Committee (Robert Holmes).
• Three Sisters Springs Coordination Committee (TBD).
• Tourist Development Council (Cindi Frink/Ken Brown).
• Withlacoochee Regional Water Supply Authority (Ken Brown).