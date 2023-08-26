City of Crystal River logo

The Crystal River City Council will be considering two resolutions at the Aug. 28 regular meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m., at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19.

The first that will come before the council will be Resolution No. 23-R-28 Indian Waters, Phase 1 Sewer Expansion Project Annual Rate Resolution. The council will determine whether to approve an updated project assessment roll for Fiscal Year 2023-24. If approved, it will allow continued collections of assessments to fund the project.

