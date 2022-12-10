Crystal River residents who are part of the Indian Waters septic-to-sewer project will likely save thousands of dollars due to a federal grant to help pay for most of the utility connections.
The Crystal River Council will consider during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday whether to accept a federal $774,000 grant that’s administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The grant requires the city to add $172,000 in matching funds.
City Manager Ken Frink told the Chronicle the additional money changes significantly the financial equation for the 77 homes that make up phase one of the septic to sewer project.
Currently, the project stops at the rights of way and does not include costs normally paid by the homeowner to physically connect their homes to the new sewer system and demolition or abandon their septic tanks.
The grants will pay a “substantial amount of the homeowner’s costs” associated with the connection to the sewer system, Frink said.
This is the second of two grants awarded to the city to support its Indian Waters Phase I Septic to Sewer Project.
The estimated costs for sewer hookup and septic demolition per home, without the federal grant, would have been about $5,900.
The project is near U.S. 19 and Fort Island Trail.
The city’s matching fund will come from Crystal River’s existing Indian Waters reserve account.
Frink said that the federal grant will be complicated to administer, and as part of his request that the council accept the federal grant agreement, the city should also hire a consultant to oversee administering the grant and project.
City staff is recommending the council hire Kimley Horn Engineering to do that work at a cost of $42,790.
Mayor Joe Meek told the Chronicle that the grant would greatly help the septic-to-sewer project along, helping to protect the area’s environment and helping homeowners financially who are currently on septic systems.
The council's public meeting will be 5:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, at Crystal River City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19.