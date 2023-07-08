City to consider food truck amendment-food truck

The Crystal River City Councilors will be discussing a proposed amendment to an ordinance regarding food trucks during their regular council meeting on Monday, July 10.

If approved, the amendment will allow food trucks to operate in the commercial waterfront zoning district outside of the Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) district, as well as in the High Intensity Commercial (CH) zoning district.

