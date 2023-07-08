The Crystal River City Councilors will be discussing a proposed amendment to an ordinance regarding food trucks during their regular council meeting on Monday, July 10.
If approved, the amendment will allow food trucks to operate in the commercial waterfront zoning district outside of the Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) district, as well as in the High Intensity Commercial (CH) zoning district.
The request for the amendment was brought forth by Pete's Pier Marina and focuses on what is referred to as a Class I Mobile Kitchen, which pertains to food trucks. The proposal involves two parcels, one of which is owned by the applicant, while the other remains undeveloped.
Currently, the city permits food trucks, food carts, and non-food-related sales on a temporary basis within a specific area. This area is generally limited to a 200-square-foot space within the parking lot of a publicly accessible occupied building with an active business license that allows the vendor to set up. Certain requirements exist, such as restrictions on connecting to water and sewer systems, to ensure the protection of brick-and-mortar restaurants.
The amendment aims to expand the areas where food trucks are permitted. As currently outlined, the amendment will continue to exclude the downtown CRA district, resulting in minimal impact. However, it will allow similar properties throughout the city to host food trucks. The two parcels mentioned earlier are the only ones that currently meet the criteria in the heart of downtown within the waterfront commercial zoning district.