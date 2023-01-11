Fearing the future development of 39.17 acres gave some Crystal River council members pause Monday when the property’s owner asked that the wooded area be annexed into the city.
Councilman Robert Holmes said during the public city council meeting he supported the annexation of the property on the northeast corner of North Citrus Avenue and North Turkey Oak Drive, but didn’t support the zoning changes that would occur when the property moves out of the county’s domain and into the city’s zoning jurisdiction.
The staff’s proposed land use amendment proposes changing the zoning on the first 400 feet of property parallel and adjacent to North Citrus Avenue from Citrus County’s professional services/office (PSO) to the city’s general commercial (CG) district. The remaining property would be changed from Citrus County’s low density residential (LDR) to the city’s low density residential (R-1) district.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
City staff told council members the zoning from county to city would involve little change.
Mayor Joe Meek said that annexation and zoning and land use changes are merely a first step. The owner would still have to come before the council if they wanted to develop the property.
The city’s Planning Commission recommended approval by a 4-1 vote at its Nov. 3, 2022, meeting.
Owner Kevin Cunningham said he wanted the 39.17 acres within the city’s limits so its future could be better protected. He said the county had no comprehensible plan for the area, and the city had a better vision for the community’s future.
If it’s annexed, Cunningham said, future owners would have to adhere to the city’s vision for the area.
But Holmes said the city’s development codes had “loopholes” that a developer could take advantage of if in the city.
“We need to tighten our belts a little more,” he said.
The item was also being heard concurrent to the Future Land Use Amendment.
City Manager Ken Frink said the city had created much more stringent zoning, especially for RV parks. The council had discussed flooding and tree removal concerns if the property were to become an RV park.
But Frink said the property would not be already zoned for an RV park if it was annexed.
Councilman Ken Brown said having the property in the city would give Crystal River more say as to its future.
“I feel the city of Crystal River can do a better job than the county,” Brown said.
Over the city council’s watch, the council would ensure Crystal River will “grow in the most responsible way possible,” he said. “This property will not be clear cut.”
But neighbors of the property at the Monday council meeting said they had seen animals make the wooded area home and cutting the trees was “going to be a disaster.”
The council approved annexation and 4-1 for zoning changes.
The issue will be heard again for the second and final time during the council next meeting.