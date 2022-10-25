Ever aware of Crystal River’s risk of tidal flooding during a storm or hurricane, city council members voted Monday, Oct. 24, to initiate a state funded grant study to determine the city’s vulnerability.
The study will be the city’s initial step in studying and documenting the city’s risks and provide for basic flooding data and damage to various areas of the city.
The city council’s focus of concern is the effect of a storm and flooding on critical services and infrastructure.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The $200,000 will be paid to Gainesville-based Jones Edmunds for the study and to recommend a plan for the city with how to fortify itself. The council made its decision to agree to the study during the council members’ regularly scheduled council meeting at city hall.
Brett Cunningham, managing director of Jones Edmunds, told the city council that the study will provide not only the city tidal surge information, but also state flood officials the same information and presented similarly for all Florida coastal communities.
Cunningham told the council the city will be able to use the results of the study to apply for future grants and mitigate surge damage. That could include moving city hall to higher ground so as to remain active during storms.
City Manager Ken Frink told the council while there won’t be any cost to the city for the study, it will consume many staff man hours.
Councilman Ken Brown asked how much of the city will the study include.
Cunningham replied that given the city’s location to water, nearly all of Crystal River.
Brown said it would be less costly to the city and engage in the study and other flood projects to follow rather than having to pay for repeated damage storm surge after storm surge.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.