Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

Ever aware of Crystal River’s risk of tidal flooding during a storm or hurricane, city council members voted Monday, Oct. 24, to initiate a state funded grant study to determine the city’s vulnerability.

The study will be the city’s initial step in studying and documenting the city’s risks and provide for basic flooding data and damage to various areas of the city.

