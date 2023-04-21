Citrus County Fire Rescue CCFR Logo
Citrus County Fire Rescue

Six victims of a house fire in Crystal River have been displaced as their home was a total loss Thursday, April 20.

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on North Ambrose Point in Crystal River at 10:25 a.m. to find a single-wide mobile home 50 percent involved with fire.

