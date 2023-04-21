Six victims of a house fire in Crystal River have been displaced as their home was a total loss Thursday, April 20.
Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on North Ambrose Point in Crystal River at 10:25 a.m. to find a single-wide mobile home 50 percent involved with fire.
The first fire engine to arrive from DeRosa immediately began trying to put out the flames. By the time Battalion Chief 2 arrived, the home was now 70 percent affected by the fire and three vehicles in front of the residence sustained fire damage, per a CCFR release.
Entry was made to search the residence and to extinguish any interior fire. All occupants of the home had self-evacuated, but one occupant sustained minor injuries attempting to reenter the home.
By 11:03 a.m., the fire was brought under control. Firefighters from Connell Heights, DeRosa, Citrus Springs, Kensington, Hernando and Pine Ridge responded to the scene. Rescue 14 from Citrus Springs provided patient care for the injured person, but the patient refused transport, according to the CCFR release.
The residence and vehicles were a total loss, causing the two adults and four children to be displaced by the fire. Contact was made with the American Red Cross to provide assistance to the six residents in relocating and recovering.
The scene was turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and the last unit cleared the scene at 12:43 p.m.
For more information about Citrus County Fire Rescue, visit the website at citruscountyfire.com or on follow @CitrusCountyFireRescue on Facebook or @citruscofire on Twitter.
