Any plans to charge visitors to enter Hunter Springs Park and its popular swimming hole to keep it from overcrowding will have to wait a little longer.
If this were any other park and swim area, this would have been accomplished months ago, but for this park it’s taken more than a year.
The legal issues hampering the city’s plans for the poplar springs attraction on the southern end of Northeast First Avenue are not complicated, but getting it wrong could cost the city dearly.
City Attorney Robert Batsel Jr. told the Crystal River council that he hired a private investigator to see if he had missed anything.
Here’s why.
When Lida Martin sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in 1938 for $145, she added a stipulation.
“Swimming and bathing privileges in and to the lands hereby conveyed shall be free to all persons of the white race … ,” the 85-year-old deed states.
Batsel warns the city council that the Hunter Springs Park property would revert back to the ownership of Martin’s heirs for $145 if one of them decides to take the city to court because it charges admission.
For the past several months the city has looked for Martin’s heirs to waive that portion of the deed, but to no avail. The city hasn’t found any of her heirs.
If Batsel determines there aren’t any heirs, he told the council the next step would be to file a lawsuit. The lawsuit would ask a judge for a quiet title and the city would explain the work it’s done to try and find Martin’s heirs.
Batsel said the city’s argument is that not being able to charge to enter the park, which helps to maintain the property, is an “unreasonable restraint.”
Batsel’s fear, of course, is because the deed has a reverter clause, meaning that if the stipulation about charging to enter the property is violated, the reverter is automatic, and the property belongs to the heir in exchange for $145.
Batsel said hiring the private investigator not only serves to have someone check his own work, but also shows the judge that the city hired a third party in an effort to find Martin’s heirs. The cost for the investigator is $85 per hour plus actual costs.
Batsel said while it delays the process, it’s to make sure “no stone is left unturned” and not later find a relative in Alaska.
Also in city business, the Crystal River voted unanimously to grant a city staff request to hike city fees to better reflect the true cost to city departments to provide services.
The fees have not been updated since 2017.
This was the council’s second and final vote on the issue.
Some examples include raising the fee for a potential utility lien searches by city staff would increase from the current $30 to a proposed $35.
A preliminary building plan courtesy review for new residential construction would be available for 1.25 percent of the cost of construction. The minimum charge would be $120. The fee would be credited toward a full permit review later.
A preliminary building plan courtesy review for new commercial construction would be available for 1.50 percent of the cost of construction. The minimum fee would also be $120. The fee would also be credited toward a full permit review later.
Special variance requests would increase from the current $250 to a proposed $400 for a residential variance, from $500 to $600 for a commercial variance, and for an after-the-fact variance the charge would be double the regular fee charge.
The city’s fee structure for nonprofit organizations to hold a street festival that involves closing one side of Citrus Avenue for one day would cost $1,500. A special event on city property would cost the nonprofit a $250 fee and $100 for a special event on private property.