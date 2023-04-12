Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

Any plans to charge visitors to enter Hunter Springs Park and its popular swimming hole to keep it from overcrowding will have to wait a little longer.

If this were any other park and swim area, this would have been accomplished months ago, but for this park it’s taken more than a year.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.