The Crystal River City Council Monday selected its new city manager, tapping Mexico Beach City Administrator Doug Baber for the job.
City staff had reduced a list of 46 candidates down to three and Monday the council members ranked who could best replace the current city manager, Ken Frink.
In a city council ranking system, Baber scored 11 points from the four council members. Tony “Merv” Waldrop scored eight points. He is the current county manager for the Burke County Board of Commissioners in Waynesboro, Georgia.
Receiving five points was Howard Brown, who until January was the village manager at the village of Indiantown, Florida.
Once the points were tallied and Baber was the clear winner, the council members unanimously voted for the applicant.
“I’m excited,” Baber said after the council members told him he was selected. “I’m ready to start tomorrow if I (could).”
“I’m eager and I appreciate your faith,” he told the council.
All three candidates had private interviews with the council members earlier Monday. During the special council meeting Monday, the candidates and council members spoke in public about the job.
Baber said he thought himself a good fit with the council and city because of his experience heading a beach resort city. He also spoke to the council about his experience helping Mexico Beach recover from Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Baber helped oversee about $100 million in federal aid for the city and rebuild after a direct hit from the storm.
He is married with two children, 9 and 5.
He said he wants to settle down and provide his children a good place to put down roots. He said he thinks Crystal River fits that bill.
“This is the only position I’ve applied for,” he told the council. “(Crystal River is the) perfect town for them to grow up in.”
The council and Baber also finalized an employment contract, based on the current city manager’s contract.
Frink announced in April he was leaving the position after four years on the job. His last day as the city’s top administrator will be Aug. 2. Frink also played a role in the selection process.
Baber said he’s required to provide his Mexico Beach council 30 days notice.
Crystal River council also approved a new contract with Baber, which includes paying Baber $120,000 annually, a $350 per month vehicle allowance, and as much as $20,000 for moving expenses.
The council made its selection after a 4 p.m. public meet-and-greet meeting to allow the public to talk with the candidates. The council held its special selection meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 123 Northwest U.S. 19.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.