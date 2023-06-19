The Crystal River City Council Monday selected its new city manager, tapping Mexico Beach City Administrator Doug Baber for the job.

City staff had reduced a list of 46 candidates down to three and Monday the council members ranked who could best replace the current city manager, Ken Frink.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.