Drivers will have to endure another few months driving through the lane closures and construction in Crystal River.
For several months, a one-mile stretch along State Road 44, from U.S. 19 to east of Northeast 10th Avenue, has seen traffic bottlenecks on both sides. The FDOT estimates the entire project should wrap up this summer.
The multi-pronged $3.1 million Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) project will repave S.R. 44 between U.S. 19 and NE 10th Ave. in Crystal River.
The FDOT will install raised medians with dedicated left-turn lanes to increase safety. Pedestrian crashes account for about 12% of all traffic fatalities annually and over 75% percent of them occur at non-intersection locations. Raised medians and pedestrian refuge islands have been shown to provide safer conditions.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The bike lane widths along that stretch will be increased to five feet. An eight-foot sidewalk will be added to the north side of S.R. 44 and the existing sidewalk on the south side will be repaired.
Finally, the traffic signal will be improved at U.S. 19 and S.R. 44 and a new signal has been installed at S.R. 44 and NE 8th Avenue (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue).
Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink said it appears the construction project “is being very well managed and moving rapidly.”
“I believe the state is doing a lot of the work at night, which has significantly reduced delays,” he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.