While progress is being made along State Road 44 in Crystal River, construction will continue. Florida Department of Transportation planners hope the improvements to the busy highway will be complete this summer.

Drivers will have to endure another few months driving through the lane closures and construction in Crystal River.

For several months, a one-mile stretch along State Road 44, from U.S. 19 to east of Northeast 10th Avenue, has seen traffic bottlenecks on both sides. The FDOT estimates the entire project should wrap up this summer.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle