First Avenue Eats Drawing

A conceptual illustration of the mobile food court, First Avenue Eats, being proposed for development on the northwest corner of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street in Crystal River.

 Special to the Chronicle

A proposal to develop food truck courtyards in certain areas of Crystal River’s downtown got a step closer to becoming a reality.

Volunteer city citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, recommending City Council allow mobile food courts as a supplemental land use in two zoning districts.

