A proposal to develop food truck courtyards in certain areas of Crystal River’s downtown got a step closer to becoming a reality.
Volunteer city citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, recommending City Council allow mobile food courts as a supplemental land use in two zoning districts.
Commissioners afterward also voted 6-0 to recommend council’s approval for what could be the first mobile food court in the city.
City Council members still have to vote on both proposals during a future public hearing.
Ensing Properties, LLC, and James Byers submitted two applications for the city to first permit mobile food courts, and then also OK the development of their own mobile food court, First Avenue Eats, on the northwest corner of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street.
“I’m vested in this ... I’m a stakeholder, and I want to see the city thrive,” Ensing Properties manager Chris Ensing told city planning commissioners on Thursday. “We’re invested in this.”
Brian Herrmann, director of Crystal River’s planning and community development department, told commissioners the city currently permits food trucks and food carts in specific zoning districts as an accessory use.
Food trucks and carts cannot do business on roadways but, with a property owner's permission, may sell goods in the parking lot of a fully-developed site.
Food carts, which sell precooked and/or prepackaged food, are allowed to set up in general-commercial and waterfront-commercial zones in just the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) district, which covers downtown.
Food trucks are permitted to set up their mobile kitchens in just the city’s high-intensity commercial zone.
Ensing and Byers’ proposal would allow food trucks in the CRA district’s general-commercial and waterfront-commercial zones if part of a mobile food court, which must be located on private property outside of the city's right of way.
Along with following standard food-safety regulations, food trucks in mobile food courts would also need to obtain a Roadside Vending Permit from city staff before setting up shop.
City council members must sign off on every mobile foot court's site plan before development, and First Avenue Eats will most likely be their first build to vote on.
Herrmann and Ensing said the proposed food court is designed to have up to five food trucks rent to park on concrete slabs surrounding a landscaped courtyard with a pavilion, tables, and a permanent restroom and dumpster.
A mobile food court must accommodate between three and six food trucks, according to the standards Ensing and Byers proposed in their amendments to the city’s land-development code.
Ensing said creating a mobile food court appealed to him because, unlike a restaurant, it’s a minimalistic development that can be easily evacuated and safeguarded for a major flood event.
“They would move those trucks ... the restroom and pavilion could be flood-proofed,” he said. “We liked that about it; we don't want to build big, tall buildings.”
Ensing said food trucks would hook up to court’s electric and water utilities, and would dispose of waste in either the dumpster or their own holding tanks.
After hearing public concerns over noise — either from music or the food trucks themselves — Ensing said the trucks wouldn’t be powered by loud generators, and the noise won't bother neighbors, including the nearby apartment complex Ensing also owns.
“This is supposed to be a nice, atmospheric place for people to eat,” he said.
Herrmann said the proposals from Ensing and Byers comply with Crystal River’s comprehensive plan outlining the city’s vision for its future growth.
“I felt he met the standards for what we're trying to accomplish here," said Herrmann, who also presented commissioners with an independent study documenting how food trucks don’t hurt but help the nearby restaurant industry.
Commissioner Terry Thompson asked why mobile food courts wouldn’t be required to have a set number of parking spaces, when developing restaurants have parking standards to follow.
Herrmann said city staff discussed the need of parking for mobile food courts, but concluded there's either enough city parking available already or there will be when the city develops more lots in the future.
“We’re definitely cognizant of the parking situation. ... We don't think parking, in the long run, is going to be a problem,” he said. “We feel there’s either plenty of parking or there will be plenty of parking.”
Ensing said mobile food courts -- described as park-restaurant hybrids — encourage customers to park nearby and walk to grab a bite to eat.
“We want to see golf carts, bicycles, people walking,” he said. “We need more sidewalks in there…I feel like we're meeting the city’s vision when they want a walkable community.”
Commissioners agreed with the developer, but Thompson told Herrmann he’d still like the city to consider adding parking standards for mobile food courts.
“Everything else has parking requirements,” the commissioner said. “I don't see this as something that shouldn’t have parking requirements.”