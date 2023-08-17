After having taken a dig at the media, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast made his pitch to the Crystal River City Council for an increase in what the city pays for law enforcement protection, from to $1,319,006, up from $1,216,648 for fiscal year 2022-23.
“Maybe you read a few things in the newspaper, but not really going beyond the surface of what was in the newspaper,” Prendergast said. This was a follow-up statement to what he called the team effort between the city and his office that many people “ … don’t get to see all the great work that this team – that’s a dream team – when it comes to making things happen for the city.”
With that, the sheriff laid out his justifications for the increase requested, saying that there are occasions that require a massive number of deputies to respond to situations, and in certain situations that means deputies from other units who would otherwise normally be doing routine patrol duties.
He then provided a specific example, the July 2022 T.D. Bank robbery. Forty-two deputies responded, including the deputies assigned to Crystal River, those outside the city, K-9 units, undercover detectives, major crime detectives, and forensics, as well as outside law enforcement agencies including the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.
Most recently, Prendergast cited an incident from the prior week, in which 15 units responded to a burglary taking place at the site where a former mall is being demolished. He then raised other examples of events such as Christmas parades and specific to Crystal River, its recent centennial celebration.
“So, we’ve got a great team,” he said. “We work very hard to protect our citizens.”
Mayor Joe Meek thanked the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office for what it does to protect the city, and expressed his support for the increase.
“It’s a lot of money, but you said it, if you look at the resources that we have and the money that was spent could not come close to matching what we get for that cost if we had our own agency,” Meek said. “Because of this agreement and the coordination that happens, the cost benefit cannot be matched.”
However, Councilman Robert Holmes appeared to not be as enthusiastic as was the mayor.
“I’m looking at an 8.91 (percent) increase,” said Holmes. He said that while the city’s population has not increased that much, and that it will in coming years, as far as the budgeting process was concerned, the city would need to take a look at perhaps putting in a 4 percent yearly increase. “The city has a budget and it holds off on several things.”
Holmes then went on to say a suggestion from City Manager Douglas Baber was one that he, Holmes, had not thought about offering, that instead of a yearly contract, go with a two- or three-year one; one that would have built-in yearly increases. Holmes asked Baber to explain how it would work.
“One thing we need to worry about is forecasting for the future,” said Baber, and cited. “Last year’s increase was 17.74 percent. This year it’s 8.9 percent. They’re all justified.”
Baber reminded Prendergast that he, Baber, supports the request for an increase and acknowledges the future growth expected, which will call for additional deputies. “We would recommend at least a second year.” Baber then gave an example how it would work, using the 17.74 percent as a metric.
“If you did three years in my opinion, just for example, if you took 8.9 percent and the next year we capped it at for and the next year we capped it at four for the three-year contract, you get to 17 percent over three years,” he said. “If you divide it by three, it’s a substantial increase.”
In response, Prendergast pointed out the state legislature drives a few things that have an impact on the Sheriff’s Office, and if those are double-digit increases, the Sheriff’s Office cannot absorb those. He also pointed out how a recent purchase of a vehicle that cost $40,000 “blew our budget out of the water.” That purchase then held back work that was needed on other vehicles in the fleet. Other matters have also been deferred and the sheriff cautioned it eventually will catch up not only to his department, but the county.
The example he gave is that a new deputy who will be joining the department will be assigned a patrol car that is 10 years old. If equipment on that vehicle fails, it could lead to lawsuits with a number of zeroes following the main figure, soil the reputation of the county, and serve as a disincentive to attract and keep people from entering local law enforcement.
Of the latter, there is competition from both other law enforcement agencies and private industry, Prendergast said. Other law enforcement agencies are offering amounts ranging from $10,000-$30,000 to work at those departments. In the private sector, the sheriff gave the example that Walmart is training people to drive its trucks, with starting salaries at $100,000 per year. These were examples he said in which a deputy sheriff can literally double his or her salary practically overnight. Other factors to take into account included the Florida Retirement System’s 17.39 percent increase, which is a lot for the CCSO to absorb.
In closing, Prendergast iterated what the mayor had earlier said, beginning with the assertion that the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is a good steward of taxpayer resources.
“We’re ensuring you’re getting more value for your dollar that you will invest than what you would if you had your own agency and you’re responsible for the agency’s entire operations,” he said.
Following the motion by Councilwoman Cindi Guy Frink, the increase requested was approved in a 4-0 unanimous voice vote. Prior to the vote, however, Holmes voiced his desire for this matter to be discussed at a later time.