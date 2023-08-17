After having taken a dig at the media, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast made his pitch to the Crystal River City Council for an increase in what the city pays for law enforcement protection, from to $1,319,006, up from $1,216,648 for fiscal year 2022-23.

“Maybe you read a few things in the newspaper, but not really going beyond the surface of what was in the newspaper,” Prendergast said. This was a follow-up statement to what he called the team effort between the city and his office that many people “ … don’t get to see all the great work that this team – that’s a dream team – when it comes to making things happen for the city.”

You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.