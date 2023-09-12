City of Crystal River logo

In a notably brief session of the Crystal River City Council on Sept. 11, little discussion took place among council members and the sparsely attended public. The primary item on the agenda was the Indian Waters, Phase 1 Sewer Expansion Project Annual Rate Resolution, which had been postponed from the previous Sept. 6 meeting. This delay occurred as council members opted to prioritize discussions regarding the aftermath and progress made in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. Additionally, they focused on voting on three Fiscal Year 2023-24 funding resolutions, a part of a special budget hearing held on the same day.

The Indian Waters Sewer Expansion Project resolution aligns with Ordinance No. 21-O-05, titled “Master Capital Projects and Service Assessment,” which was passed in 2021. This ordinance mandates that the city must adopt an annual rate resolution each fiscal year. For the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-24, the proposed maximum rate stands at $832 per lot per year, with a duration not exceeding 10 years, starting from 2021. It’s important to note that when the project initially commenced in 2021, the yearly fee began at a maximum of $861 per lot.

You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.