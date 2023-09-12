In a notably brief session of the Crystal River City Council on Sept. 11, little discussion took place among council members and the sparsely attended public. The primary item on the agenda was the Indian Waters, Phase 1 Sewer Expansion Project Annual Rate Resolution, which had been postponed from the previous Sept. 6 meeting. This delay occurred as council members opted to prioritize discussions regarding the aftermath and progress made in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. Additionally, they focused on voting on three Fiscal Year 2023-24 funding resolutions, a part of a special budget hearing held on the same day.
The Indian Waters Sewer Expansion Project resolution aligns with Ordinance No. 21-O-05, titled “Master Capital Projects and Service Assessment,” which was passed in 2021. This ordinance mandates that the city must adopt an annual rate resolution each fiscal year. For the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023-24, the proposed maximum rate stands at $832 per lot per year, with a duration not exceeding 10 years, starting from 2021. It’s important to note that when the project initially commenced in 2021, the yearly fee began at a maximum of $861 per lot.
During the discussion, Councilman Ken Brown raised a question regarding whether Hurricane Idalia’s impact might affect the Indian Waters project. In response, Mayor Joe Meek clarified that it would not. Subsequently, council members unanimously approved this year’s fee with a 5-0 voice vote. Mayor Meek expressed gratitude to Ken Frink, the former city manager and current interim City Council member, for his efforts in consistently reducing project costs.
About the Indian Waters Phase 1 Sewer Expansion Project:
On July 12, 2021, the Crystal River City Council introduced Ordinance No. 21-O-05, allowing the city to impose special assessments to fund capital projects and provide municipal services for properties within the assessed areas.
At the Aug. 11, 2021, City Council meeting, a tentative amount was set for the owners of 90 lots to contribute to the city-to-sewer project, known as the Indian Waters Phase I Sewer Expansion Project. At that time, 13 lots were vacant or undeveloped. The council had until Sept. 27, 2021, to decide on awarding a $1,613,463 contract, which included a 10 percent contingency to cover unforeseen circumstances. Most of the funding, approximately $900,000, came from a 2015 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). The remaining amount was expected to be covered by a bank loan.
Starting in November 2021, property owners were assessed either $10,304 or $10,811, depending on the timing of their payments. They also had the option to pay the assessment over 20 years, with a cap of $861 per lot. This assessment did not include a hookup fee or the cost of pumping septic tanks, estimated at $3,425. Owners who were willing and able to annex their properties into the city limits were offered a reduced connection cost of $2,740. At the time, then City Manager Ken Frink, who is now an interim City Council member, stated that Crystal River was actively pursuing a grant to cover a substantial portion of the pumping and connection costs.
Resolution No. 21-R-26 was adopted and amended to confirm the initial resolution, outlining the collection of payments in 10 installments and approving the assessment roll.
In accordance with Ordinance No. 21-O-05, the city is obligated to adopt an annual rate resolution each fiscal year, ensuring the continued funding of the Indian Waters Sewer Expansion Project.