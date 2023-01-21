Crystal River has been named one of the 13 best bucket list paddling destinations in America.
The online site called Paddling.com placed Crystal River right up there with such beautiful locations as Hawaii and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Crystal River has been named one of the 13 best bucket list paddling destinations in America.
The online site called Paddling.com placed Crystal River right up there with such beautiful locations as Hawaii and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Not surprisingly, the Florida Keys was the other state destination on the bucket list.
“The Florida Keys is not the only iconic paddling destination in Florida,” said Tom Gaffey, with Paddling.com. “Crystal River provides an equally unique paddling opportunity, and it is completely different from paddling in those southern isles.”
“Crystal River, a short drive from Tampa, is a stunning natural spring with crystal clean water that seems to have endless visibility,” Gaffey wrote. “The water alone makes this trip worth a visit.
But what makes Crystal River one of a kind “is the fact that it is also the largest natural manatee sanctuary in the world, Gaffey said.
“That’s right, in addition to paddling along this beautiful body of water, you also have the chance to get up close and personal with manatees in their natural habitat,” he wrote.
For some, the write-up confirms what they knew all along.
“Crystal River and Citrus County have certainly been discovered,” said Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. “We are blessed to have all of the natural resources that drive a strong ecotourism market.”
And from Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek: “With our beautiful river, unbelievable natural assets, and the opportunity to witness manatees and numerous different wildlife, Crystal River is truly a special place.”
To view the article, visit https://paddling.com/learn/13-bucket-list-paddling-destinations-in-the-usa.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.