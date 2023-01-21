Crystal River a top paddling destination in the US

Crystal River and surrounding coastal waters attract tens of thousands of paddling enthusiasts annually. Crystal River was recently named one of the top paddling destinations in the United States by Paddling.com.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Crystal River has been named one of the 13 best bucket list paddling destinations in America.

The online site called Paddling.com placed Crystal River right up there with such beautiful locations as Hawaii and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.