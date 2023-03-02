Planning to replace Crystal River’s aging playground near City Hall, city staff formed a community working group in hopes that there’s no swing and a miss with any new design proposals that a disappointed council wouldn’t let slide.
Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink told city council members this week that two independent inspectors “told me we need to close down the Creative Playground and replace it.”
The Creative Playground on Northwest U.S. 19 built in 1995 is deemed a nuisance, Frink said, because the wood structures that make up equipment are deteriorating.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The city council gave Frink permission to hire the lowest bidder to demolish the playground and approved creating the working group to come up with a new design.
The lowest bidder for demolition was Dirt King, LLC, which offered to demolish the playground for $17,000. The council members agreed to take $19,500 from reserves to pay the cost, as well as cover the cost of any unknown problems that may arise.
The issue of the playground was not on the council’s agenda this week.
“Normally I like to have it on the agenda but this is really moving rapidly and I did not feel comfortable waiting three more weeks … with the kids out there (going into the closed park),” Frink said.
The city had budgeted $500,000 for the playground project, but the playground needed replacement sooner than the city staff anticipated, he said.
“(So) we’re moving pretty quick It was something we weren’t expecting to happen for several years, but here we are,” Frink said.
Frink told the council members that despite closing the park, children were still getting inside and playing.
“We secured the site more so from use (because of that),” Frink said. “It seems padlocks on the doors and signs were not enough. They’re still jumping over the fence.”
“We put more signage up. It is definitely (a nuisance),” he said of the closed playground.
Mayor Joe Meek said the playground still attracts kids.
“I just passed it right now. It’s easy to jump into (the playground) and play. “I’m sure it happens every day,” Meek said.
Councilman Robert Holmes proposed saving any plaques or signage that recognized city residents who helped build the playground.
He said it was important for the city’s history that such events be recorded and saved.
The plan is to again involve the community and get neighborhood involvement about what kind of playground would be best suited for the half-acre location, Frink said.
Some improvements could include connecting the playground to the adjacent Little Springs Park, Frink told the Chronicle.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.