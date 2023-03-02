Creative Playground Closed

Creative Playground

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

Planning to replace Crystal River’s aging playground near City Hall, city staff formed a community working group in hopes that there’s no swing and a miss with any new design proposals that a disappointed council wouldn’t let slide.

Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink told city council members this week that two independent inspectors “told me we need to close down the Creative Playground and replace it.”

