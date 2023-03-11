Crystal River’s Kings Bay will continue to benefit from conservation protection after the City Council meets Monday to consider land use changes for 47 acres of upland islands.
The council is expected to change the island’s land-use designation from the county’s conservation and low -ntensity coastal to the city’s conservation designation.
The move comes after Crystal River annexed 290 acres making up part of Kings Bay from the county.
The large-scale amendment is required by Florida statute because of the size of the property being reviewed for rezoning.
The council is also expected to re-adopt its Future Land Use Map to include the annexed 340 acres making up all of Kings Bay, which is the headwaters of Crystal River.
The lands at issue serve as part of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge and the Kings Bay Manatee Refuge.
“The request to amend the upland islands to conservation on both the Future Land Use Map and Zoning Map is appropriate and consistent with the Comprehensive Plan to preserve and protect environmental resources and supports the conservation of the islands as part of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge,” city planning staff wrote to the council.
The City Council’s vote Monday will be the second and final one on the issue.
Where preservation is not possible, only the lowest-intensity development shall be allowed.
The county’s zoning designation would have allowed one-unit development per 20 acres. The city’s zoning would allow 0.5-unit development per acre where preservation is not possible.
The Planning Commission recommended approval in November 2022
At the City Council’s Dec. 12, 2022, public hearing, the council recommended approval to transmit the application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for review.
City staff reported there were no objections from state agencies to the city’s move.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 13 at Crystal River City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.