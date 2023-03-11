Kings Bay Park Aerial

Crystal River’s Kings Bay Park, pictured August 2021.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Crystal River’s Kings Bay will continue to benefit from conservation protection after the City Council meets Monday to consider land use changes for 47 acres of upland islands.

The council is expected to change the island’s land-use designation from the county’s conservation and low -ntensity coastal to the city’s conservation designation.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.