In Crystal River's ongoing effort to clear away long-term, anchored boats along Kings Bay, progress was made on Monday when the city council agreed to attempt marking a channel that would address some of the problem.
City Manager Ken Frink stated that while the Citrus County Sheriff's Office marine patrol is working hard to issue citations for abandoned boats and vessels moored for extended periods to evade commercial mooring fees, there are limitations to what the law enforcement agency can do.
Frink wrote to his fellow council members, "Kings Bay continues to attract boaters of all types, leading to various and sometimes dangerous issues on the bay."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
"In collaboration with the Kings Bay Focus Group, the staff has identified a specific issue along with a proposed solution. The area east of Buzzards Island, generally south of Schatz Island and north of the shallows, has become a haven for long-term anchorage of vessels. This often causes boats to anchor in and obstruct the natural channel for vessels in motion," he said.
The staff suggests that the city establish a marked channel in this area to ensure a safe passage for vessels in motion. According to Florida state statute, it is prohibited for vessels to obstruct a channel. Once marked, it would be unlawful for a vessel to anchor in the channel if it hinders navigation," he said. "The permitting process is relatively simple, requiring approval from the U.S. Coast Guard for an application for private aids to navigation."
"Staff recommends that the northern end of the channel begin at the two existing markers delineating the summer 25-mile-per-hour sports zone, and the southern end at an existing rock pile and idle/slow speed sign. This recommendation is the result of valuable input from the Kings Bay Focus Group, staff, and various citizens," he wrote.
During the city council meeting, Mayor Joe Meek expressed agreement with the proposal, stating that without change, the area would remain a "haphazard cluster."
"I think it's a fantastic idea," he said.
Councilman Ken Brown concurred, expressing surprise that there hadn't been a collision yet, given the number of anchored boats in the area.
The measure for requesting Coast Guard approval passed with a 4-0 vote.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.