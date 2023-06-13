boats

In this file photo, anchored boats can be seen in Kings Bay.

 File Photo

In Crystal River's ongoing effort to clear away long-term, anchored boats along Kings Bay, progress was made on Monday when the city council agreed to attempt marking a channel that would address some of the problem.

City Manager Ken Frink stated that while the Citrus County Sheriff's Office marine patrol is working hard to issue citations for abandoned boats and vessels moored for extended periods to evade commercial mooring fees, there are limitations to what the law enforcement agency can do.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.