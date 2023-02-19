The days of Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River being a free-for-all, accepting as many visitors as the grounds can hold, and having the beach littered with oversized beach umbrellas or tents, could come to an end by this year.

Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said the legal issues hampering the city’s plans for the popular springs attraction on the southern end of Northeast First Avenue are winding down and changes to the beach and swim area will likely occur by the end of the year.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.