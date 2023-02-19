The days of Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River being a free-for-all, accepting as many visitors as the grounds can hold, and having the beach littered with oversized beach umbrellas or tents, could come to an end by this year.
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek said the legal issues hampering the city’s plans for the popular springs attraction on the southern end of Northeast First Avenue are winding down and changes to the beach and swim area will likely occur by the end of the year.
Some of the changes will include a modest charge to enter the park and a cap on the number of people entering the park, said Crystal River Manager Ken Frink.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The plan is to hire an attendant dedicated to operating and helping to maintain the park and enforce some of the park’s rules, Meek said.
Meek said visitors often bring large grills to the park, set up oversized beach umbrellas and large family tents on the relatively small beach, limiting the park’s enjoyment for other people.
As for charging to use the park, Frink has a plan for that.
Given that most of the visitors to the beach are from outside the city, and city residents already pay taxes for its upkeep, Frink said he is looking for a way to not charge city residents or allow them to pay a reduced fee.
The plan is to charge enough in order for the park employee to be paid, and not much more, he said.
While the concept of charging for a beach entry is common, for Crystal River is hasn’t been easy.
That’s because when Lida Martin sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in 1938 for $145, she added a stipulation.
Her stipulation was there would be no charge for people to use the property – sort of.
“Swimming and bathing privileges in and to the lands hereby conveyed shall be free to all persons of the white race … ,” the 85-year-old deed states.
City Attorney Robert Batsel Jr. warns the City Council that the Hunter Springs Park property would revert back to the ownership of Martin’s heirs for $145 if one of them decides to take the city to court because it charged admission.
For the past several months the city has looked for Martin’s heirs to waive that portion of the deed, but to no avail. The city hasn’t found any of her heirs.
“If we cannot find all of them or we’re concerned there might be some out there,” Batsel told the Chronicle, “then we have to file a lawsuit, and have to go through a process of trying to clear that reversionary interest.”
The lawsuit would ask a judge for a quiet tittle and the city would explain the work it’s done to try and find Martin’s heirs.
Batsel said the city’s argument is that not being able to charge to enter the park, which helps to maintain the property, is an “unreasonable restraint.”
Batsel’s fear, of course, is because the deed has a reverter clause, meaning that if the stipulation about charging to enter the property is violated, the reverter is automatic, and the property belongs to the heir in exchange for $145.
Batsel said he will ask the City Council next month for permission to file the lawsuit and explain to the council the lengths his staff has gone to find Martin’s heirs.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.