FILE PHOTO

Crystal River City Council members met for the first time after Hurricane Idalia in a regular meeting on Sept. 6. Matters that were to be deliberated upon at the scheduled Aug. 28 session, canceled as the storm was bearing down on Florida, were addressed in both the regular meeting and the subsequent Special Budget Hearing that immediately followed.

During the regular meeting, council members made the unanimous decision to push back until Sept. 11 Resolution No. 23-R-28 Indian Waters, Phase 1 Sewer Expansion Project Annual Rate Resolution.

