Ken Frink

Frink after his resignation announcement.

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

Despite City Manager Ken Frink's plans to resign in August, the popular manager said he will remain in Crystal River where he grew up and lived most of his life.

Frink said his plans for the future are still not settled, but could include going back to work as a civil engineer.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.