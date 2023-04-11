Despite City Manager Ken Frink's plans to resign in August, the popular manager said he will remain in Crystal River where he grew up and lived most of his life.
Frink said his plans for the future are still not settled, but could include going back to work as a civil engineer.
During the four years of Frink's service to the city, he has garnered the respect and praise of his council members, but changes on the board were likely inevitable.
That’s because Frink and Councilwoman Cindi Guy are engaged to be married. The two plan to be married soon after Frink leaves in August.
While the relationship did not violate Florida’s nepotism laws, Florida Statute 112.3135 (2a) shows that changes once married.
“A public official may not appoint, employ, promote, or advance, or advocate for appointment, employment, promotion, or advancement, in or to a position in the agency in which the official is serving or over which the official exercises jurisdiction or control any individual who is a relative of the public official,” according to the statute.
Relatives include husband and wife, but not individuals who are engaged, the statute says.
Guy would have had to resign and the city hold a special election, or Frink leave his post.
Frink did not offer details during the council meeting as to why he was leaving, saying only “I must make a life decision and part ways with you as your city manager.”
Frink’s contract with the city requires a 30-day notice if he resigns, but Frink said he would stay the additional time.
“I will spend the next three and one-half months assisting you in a transition to a new City Manager as you see necessary,” he wrote in his resignation letter.
“It was a very difficult decision for me,” Frink said.
The 56-year-old manager also apologized to his staff for not revealing his decision, but said that announcing the decision during the public meeting was the best route.
Councilman Ken Brown told Frink during the council meeting that he had given Frink the highest possible scores across the board when evaluating him for the job four years ago, and his faith in Frink was well-founded.
Frink’s salary is $118,000 annually, plus benefits. The city’s population is about 3,400 as of 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Frink told the Chronicle he has enjoyed the full support of the board during the past four years and its stability and that support has made the job enjoyable.
He said that being the city’s manager has been the best job he’s ever held.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.