A Crystal River man was sentenced earlier this month to 29 years in prison for the production of child pornography.
U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sentenced Andrew Ezekial Lynch, 33, in addition to meting out an additional 20 years of supervision once he’s released.
Between May 2017 and May 2018, Lynch contacted five different girls ranging from 13 to 17 years old through Facebook Messenger using several different fake accounts.
In 2017, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit Sergeant Tiffany Barry received various tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according the a CCSO media release.
The tips showed that all of the messages were coming from the same IP address in Crystal River.
Internet Crimes Against Children detectives began their investigation finding out that Lynch contacted multiple children and coerced them to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.
Sheriff’s detectives discovered that Lynch threatened the children by claiming he would send their explicit photos and messages to their family or post them publicly if they didn’t continue talking to him.
Sheriff’s detectives went to Lynch’s home, but Lynch told them he didn’t own any social media accounts, including Facebook, and denied ever making fake accounts online.
In a later interview at CCSO’s Emergency Operations Center, detectives found that an individual, who was previously a resident of Lynch’s home, was having his old Facebook photos used on the fake accounts used to talk to the children.
These photos ranged from ones taken while the former resident was only 15 years old, up to ones taken in his early twenties.
The man told deputies he didn’t know who would be using his photographs to message children, but said he would not communicate with someone who was under-aged.
Soon after, the Sheriff’s Office case was adopted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, which was also looking at Lynch for similar crimes. The FBI charged Lynch for the crimes he committed involving these children.
“Yet another repulsive child predator has been taken off of our streets and put behind bars. The disgusting actions of Andrew Lynch show just how dangerous these perverted individuals can be, threatening several juveniles by using social media as a weapon,” said Citrus County Sheriff Prendergast in the media release. “My team is dedicated to safeguarding our youth and will remain committed to apprehending predators like Lynch. Thank you to our persistent detectives, Captain Brian Spiddle, and our federal partners for their collaboration and tireless work in this case.”
If you suspect someone is committing crimes against children, call 352-249-2790 to report your suspicions.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.