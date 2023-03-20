Andrew Lynch

Lynch

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

A Crystal River man was sentenced earlier this month to 29 years in prison for the production of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sentenced Andrew Ezekial Lynch, 33, in addition to meeting out an additional 20 years of supervision once he’s released.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.