A Crystal River man was sentenced this week to life in Florida state prison for second-degree murder. Demare Tavis Barnes II, 35, was awaiting trial at the Citrus County jail on attempted murder charges after being arrested by Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies in October 2020.

While in jail during Dec. 2020, Barnes got into a violent fight with another inmate, Wayne Washer, who later died because of his injuries.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.