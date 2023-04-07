A Crystal River man was sentenced this week to life in Florida state prison for second-degree murder. Demare Tavis Barnes II, 35, was awaiting trial at the Citrus County jail on attempted murder charges after being arrested by Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies in October 2020.
While in jail during Dec. 2020, Barnes got into a violent fight with another inmate, Wayne Washer, who later died because of his injuries.
Barnes was sentenced by Circuit Judge Joel Fritton.
“Barnes is no stranger to violence and his extensive criminal history clearly indicates he is a danger to any community he’s in,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Knowing this, Judge Fritton reasonably agreed Barnes could no longer pose a deadly risk to citizens if behind bars. This mandatory life sentence could not have been handed down without the remarkable partnership between our office and that of the State Attorney’s Office.”
Barns was originally arrested in 2020 on attempted murder charges stemming from an early-morning shooting at the Circle K convenience store on North Citrus Avenue in Crystal River.
That arrest occurred a few weeks after he was released from prison, on other charges ranging from narcotics to fleeing and eluding, according to a media release.
The October 2020 attempted murder case is still pending prosecution.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.