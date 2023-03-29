A Crystal River man kept law enforcement officers busy after a series of break-ins and thefts, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Tommy Lee Tompkins Jr., 19, faces criminal mischief, grand theft, and auto theft charges, after investigating deputies said he went on a spree of destruction last year before being arrested recently in Levy County and transported to Citrus County.
On April 26, 2022, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to North Rainelle Avenue in Crystal River and spotted a white Ford Explorer with its passenger side window broken and blood splattered on the vehicle’s passenger side interior.
According to the arrest report, the rear passenger window also had a fist-size hole with blood on the glass and around the hole, the deputy said that it suggested someone had punched the window. The deputy also reported seeing “a large amount of blood” on the car’s back window and door.
The deputy met with the car’s owner, who said he knew nothing of the damage and estimated it would cost $1,000 or more to replace the broken windows. Crime scene technicians took blood samples from the car, according to records.
The arresting deputy was then called to Four Corners Market on North Citrus Avenue in Crystal River about a burglary, according to records.
The deputy reported that the business was burglarized and that a refrigerated display case was tipped over and broken “causing substantial damage to the merchandise.”
According to records, there was also blood on the broken glass.
The business also provided U-Haul rentals and the deputy reported that the suspect got the keys to one of the U-Haul trucks and drove it into a tree and continued to accelerate, getting it stuck in the sand. According to records, there was also blood in the truck. Samples of the blood were also taken by technicians.
Soon after, the deputy was dispatched to Nature Coast RV on North Citrus Avenue regarding a burglary, according to records. The deputy reported seeing the property’s chain link fence cut and that someone had taken a John Deere Gator (miniature work vehicle), drove it into the fence and missed the cut opening. The John Deere then got stuck, according to records. There was also blood on the steering wheel.
In February 2023, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported to the local sheriff’s office that the blood samples were a match with Tompkins.
Tompkins was arrested in Levy County and brought back to the Citrus County jail and charged with the Nature Coast RV and Four Corners Market crimes. On March 23, 2023, the deputy went to the jail and also charged Tompkins with damaging the Ford Explorer.
