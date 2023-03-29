Tommy Lee Tompkins Jr.

A Crystal River man kept law enforcement officers busy after a series of break-ins and thefts, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Tommy Lee Tompkins Jr., 19, faces criminal mischief, grand theft, and auto theft charges, after investigating deputies said he went on a spree of destruction last year before being arrested recently in Levy County and transported to Citrus County.

