Citrus County Fire Rescue recently had the opportunity to conduct training exercises at the Crystal River Mall, thanks to the cooperation of CR19 Holdings LLC, the property owner. The training took place prior to the scheduled demolition of the mall and provided firefighters with valuable hands-on experience in a commercial setting.
Fire rescue officials reached out to CR19 Holdings LLC to request permission for conducting the training exercises, and the property owner granted their request. The training exercises took place last week.
The Crystal River Mall served as an exceptional training facility, allowing personnel to simulate various fire conditions and scenarios in a real-world environment. Fire Chief Craig Stevens emphasized the significance of such training opportunities, stating, "There's no training like the real thing. Training like this is a unique opportunity for firefighters to practice in a real-world environment, and these opportunities are invaluable for us."
Before the start of the training, a comprehensive walk-through of the facility was conducted from June 17 to June 19. The purpose of the walk-through was to identify areas to avoid, suitable locations for training, potential hazards, and to discuss tactics specifically applicable to commercial occupancies.
Throughout the week-long training period, a wide range of scenarios were simulated, including commercial engine operations, incident command operations in a commercial structure, conventional and unconventional forcible entry for interior doors and windows, roll-up doors, firefighter survival, fire control/ventilation and roof operations.
Stevens expressed his gratitude to CR19 Holdings LLC for their support in allowing the fire department to utilize the mall for training purposes.
"Opportunities like these are uncommon and offer firefighters the chance to encounter some of the very real challenges that we could face if we ever have a true incident in one of those large buildings," he said.