Citrus County Fire Rescue recently had the opportunity to conduct training exercises at the Crystal River Mall, thanks to the cooperation of CR19 Holdings LLC, the property owner. The training took place prior to the scheduled demolition of the mall and provided firefighters with valuable hands-on experience in a commercial setting.

Fire rescue officials reached out to CR19 Holdings LLC to request permission for conducting the training exercises, and the property owner granted their request. The training exercises took place last week.

