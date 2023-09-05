Work on the demolition of the Crystal River Mall is on schedule, despite a recent hurricane, according to property managers Tuesday.
The mall opened to much fanfare in Oct. 17, 1990, but numerous factors contributed to the decline in popularity of the mall over the decades. When the demolition is complete a new project will take shape in the form of a hub of 360 apartments in three-story buildings, 80 two-story townhomes and retail shops, complemented by such amenities as a fitness center, a pool, a public dog park, walking trails and community outdoor cooking areas. The project will add approximately 440 residential units to the county’s dearth of workforce housing that’s priced at an affordable level for young professionals and tradesmen. The Miami-based and family-owned Dorvidor Management Company is coordinating the project.