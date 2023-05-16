Ken Frink

Frink after his resignation announcement.

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

It’s still more than another week before Crystal River’s May 25th deadline to accept applications for the city’s manager job, but already Crystal River has an ample pool to start sifting through.

As of Tuesday morning, Crystal River Human Resource Manager Mary Helprin told the Chronicle that the city’s received 28 applications to fill the city’s top administrative job.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.