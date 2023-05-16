It’s still more than another week before Crystal River’s May 25th deadline to accept applications for the city’s manager job, but already Crystal River has an ample pool to start sifting through.
As of Tuesday morning, Crystal River Human Resource Manager Mary Helprin told the Chronicle that the city’s received 28 applications to fill the city’s top administrative job.
The city council members will whittle down the pool to the best they see and then meet with the other council members June 5 to see which applicants they can agree on. Helprin said she’ll give the council members some direction as to how to rank the applicants and narrow down the list.
“We’ll have a direction for them to follow,” Helprin said of the council members.
Helprin said she expects more applicants to show an interest in the job and send in resumes.
The council members will meet in public June 19, interview the final group of applicants and vote on who they think can best lead the city.
Helprin said that applicants see that Crystal River is a good place to work.
“It’s an excellent staff and an excellent city council,” she told the Chronicle.
The council also invited Crystal River Manager Ken Frink to participate in the selection process and make recommendations.
His last day with the city will be August 2. He announced his resignation plans April 10.
Salary will be negotiated depending on qualifications. The current city manager’s salary is $118,457.00. Frink served as city manager for four years.
As part of the city’s search for a replacement, Frink sent out a letter to other municipalities.
“I work for an amazing city council that is progressive and works well together to make great things happen,” Frink wrote.
“Crystal River is a small gulf coast town with much to offer, starting with our beautiful spring-fed Kings Bay and Crystal River that leads to the Gulf of Mexico. We are a quaint little town with a fishing village feel. People come from all over the world to enjoy our natural beauty, swim with one of our friendly manatees, take in some inshore and offshore fishing, go kayaking, or simply stroll through our historic downtown,” he wrote.
“Crystal River continues to receive many awards and accolades; TripAdvisor has named swimming with our manatees one of the top 10 bucket list items to do in the world, the only one in the United States…”
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.